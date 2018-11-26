What Do You Think is the Most Overpowered Weapons and Items

In Fortnite, Epic has completely created some missteps along the way using the factors it adds towards the game, sometimes it is an overpowered weapon and in some cases, it’s a broken mechanic. Usually, they’re vaulted fairly rapidly just after the neighborhood speaks up but there is generally one thing inside the game that the majority of people agree shouldn’t be there. So here are the top five most overpowered fortnite save the world items and weapons.

Top 1. Guided Missile

Number 1 on this list can be a weapon Epic tried to make perform twice and each instance had to vault it. It was initially introduced on March 14th, 2018 and was vaulted just more than a month later on April 18th. That first version from the weapon took the currently incredibly strong RPG and just allowed the player to control the rocket.

Though it did move a little slower, the capacity to move the rocket created it so that drop in speed may possibly have actually been an advantage as players could adjust it much more around the fly.

Nothing rather like constructing a structure and healing up prior to a rocket actually comes about the mountain from a player who was not possible to find out and explodes everything.

When the Guided Missile returned on July 31st it was nerfed a considerable amount but still was also sturdy. Guided Missile two.0 saw the structure harm decreased from 1,100 (yup) to 400 plus the player harm was decreased from slightly over 100 for the 70s for each versions from the gun.

These alterations saw it last yet another couple months but it was vaulted – possibly for fantastic – on November 1st. Like most items on this list, it was excellent for Reddit clips and streamer highlights but not for competitive balance.

Top 2. Original Boogie Bomb

For quantity two, we’re heading all of the ways back to Season Two. The Boogie Bomb is still out there in the game but has been nerfed so far it’s practically useless. Players who started in 2018 will not try to remember the feeling of helplessness when becoming hit by a Boogie Bomb in its original form.

A hit player was forced to dance for ten seconds and the effects weren’t broken by harm. So a typical hit by a boogie bomb went like this:

Start dancing

run frantically

get caught since you can not develop or defend your self

get emoted on twice and blasted by a pump shotgun for 250 damage

The Boogie Bomb was supposed to become an exciting and wacky inclusion inside the game but was unbelievably OP. Epic rapidly nerfed the time to five seconds but even that was way too long to go without having been able to build or shoot and they place the break upon damage modification in. That made the item totally unusable. This can be a wonderful instance with the fine line Epic has to walk amongst OP and unusable, in between enjoyable and competitive.

Top 3. Drum Gun

When the double pump was nerfed in Season Four, the Drum Gun took its location as the most casually OP weapon inside the game. For months via the end of Season 4 and all through Season Five, the Drum Gun gave players headaches with its ability to tear via structures and health alike.

Having a clip of 50 along with a DPS more than 200 for both the uncommon and rare variants, the Drum Gun was really OP. Numerous folks nonetheless clamor for the gun to come back but with its higher drop rate and versatility, the game is better balanced with it gone.

Top 4. Jetpack

Speaking with the terrific vault within the sky, the Jetpack is definitely an item many people are content is no longer in the game. The Jetpack was developed as a limited time item, apparently Epic knew just how powerful it would find yourself getting.

During its relatively quick time in the game, the Jetpack was hotly contested and a few folks even wanted it to come to be permanent. No doubt it was entertaining to utilize nevertheless it was equally unfun to play against. Even though sniping gliding opponents are tough, hitting jetpacking players was even tougher.

Top 5. Turret

The Turret is what brought on Tfue to begin pondering concerning the worst factors added for the game more than the years. “The turret is actually one of the dumbest things they’ve added within the game, no joke,” the FaZe star mentioned. “What do you guys consider? I feel the turret may be the worst issue they’ve added to this game. Easily.”

To Epic’s credit, they have been quick to nerf, but adjustments for the turret’s overall health and availability weren’t adequate. As I wrote this, Epic Design Lead Eric Williamson took to Twitter to announce further nerfs coming in v6.31. Eventually, no nerfs may be adequate along with the turret will head to the terrific vault within the sky.