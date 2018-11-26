Two-Factor Authentication Market 2018 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies

Market Highlights

Two Factor Authentication, also known as 2FA, two step verifications. The emerging trends of market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market share assessments for the regional and country level segments, the Two-Factor Authentication Market is derived by the increase in volume of online transactions, high level of security provided by hardware OTP tokens, adherence to compliance mandates and the Challenges are the inconvenience of carrying hardware tokens and vulnerability to threats, lack of telecom infrastructure in developing countries, rise in number of technical defects and others.

The study indicates that low-cost, safe and secure authentication infrastructure to support a variety of cloud services. It gives the PKI service more flexibility so that users can authenticate to cloud applications on any computer or device, at the office, or at home. Two Factor Authentication process can help to lower the number of cases of identity theft on the Internet, as well as phishing via email.

The global Two-factor authentication market is expected to grow at USD$ ~8.78 Billion by 2023, at ~19.6% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Two-factor authentication Market Segmentation

The Two-factor authentication Market has been segmented on the basis of types, model, technology, end -users and region. The Two-factor authentication market is highly centralized by owing to the presence of many small regional suppliers and large multinational vendors. The government and defense sector has accounted for the largest market share in the two-factor authentication market in 2016. The banking and financial sector also prompted by the two-factor authentication for the security purpose including core banking, online banking, banking cards personalization systems, trade finance, international payments, foreign exchange, bank guarantee, and other banking and financial services.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Two-factor authentication system Market are –Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), VASCO Data Security International Inc. (US), HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Safran S.A (France), Gemalto NV (the Netherlands), NEC Corporation (Japan), CA Technologies (US), RSA Security LLC (US), Suprema HQ Inc. (South Korea), Crossmatch Technologies Inc. (US) and 3M Company(US), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Two-factor authentication market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the Two-factor authentication market. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be second largest market for Two-factor authentication during the forecast period. The growth in these regions is due to the presence of large financial institutes, develop IT infrastructure, growing need for reliable authentication techniques for mobile-based transactions, and high acceptance of advanced technologies such as cloud solutions. In 2016, the APAC region were owing to major Two-factor authentication manufacturing companies based in that region and is expected to grow further in the coming years of the Two-factor authentication market.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Companies in the MFA technology market

Authentication applications and software designing companies

Electronics and semiconductor companies

Investment community interested in the MFA technology market

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

Government and financial institutions

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

