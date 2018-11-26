Siddharth Basu conducts Suncity Quality quiz at 6th NCSQCC 2018

Gurugram: The most anticipated event of the year “6th National Convention on Students Quality Control Circle (NCSQCC)” concluded amidst enthusiasm at Suncity School on November 24, 2018. The key dignitaries on the occasion were Mr. Sugata Mitra as Chief Guest (Education Researcher and the famous Ted Talk speaker) and Mr. Siddharth Basu (Indian television producer-director and quiz show host, widely regarded as the “Father of Indian television quizzing”).

The two days extravaganza hosted 8 events in which 400 students from schools across the country like City Montessori School- Lucknow, Strawberry Fields- Chandigarh, Blue Bells School, Gurgaon etc showcased their problem solving abilities, analysing and researching skills. The delegates also presented their research papers in the convention.

An elated Mrs. Rupa Chakravarty, Principal, Suncity School said “Quality is not an act but a habit. And we have imbibed that in our students by constantly walking the talk and showing them through role models what is quality. If we want them to have quality then we have to show them quality. This convention was a good platform to showcase that what quality means and help them benchmark themselves.”

Mrs. Vineeta Kamran, Principal and Executive Director, World Council for Total Quality and Excellence in Education (WCTQEE) said, “I knew the convention is going to be good but that good it surpassed City Montessori, Lucknow; I never imagined. Everything went so smoothly in each event but what impressed me the most is the time management. This is the one of the best conferences I’ve been to and the only one to become international due to the participation from Mauritius. Suncity has set a benchmark for us.”

Highlight of the event was the finale of Suncity Quality quiz conducted by Mr. Siddharth Basu. The grand finale and the prize distribution ceremony were also held. Ms. Vineeta Kamran, Principal and Executive Director, World Council for Total Quality and Excellence in Education (WCTQEE) and Mr. Sugata Mitra, Education Innovator & renowned TED Speaker presented the awards to the winners of the convention. Students of Suncity School also presented an aerial act as a part of the cultural evening for the guests.

Mr. Sugata Mitra gave the key note address in the convention. He spoke about his experiment ‘Hole in the wall’. Speaking about the event, he said “It was a very impressive event, and it was really hard to believe that it was managed by the students and the faculty not a professional agency. Suncity is shaping these young minds in a very powerful and responsible manner, I am glad that I could witness these abilities of the students who participated in this convention. I wish them success in their life”

The Best team trophy of the convention was clinched by Raman Munjal Vidya Mandir and the runners-up trophy was bagged by Suncity School.

The event concluded with a note of gratitude by the Principal, followed by the National Anthem.

The purpose of Students’ Quality Control Circle is to nurture them and build up the sense and importance of ‘Quality’ and of skillful execution in their life through Students Quality control Circles (SQCC). It helps them find solutions to their problems, develop analytical skills and foster teamwork in the same manner the industry does to problem solving using statistical quality control circles (QCC).