Services Offered By Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union

Killeen, TX/2018: Credit unions are made by the members for the members. The sole purpose of a credit union is to provide affordable financial services to its members. The Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union strives to provide residents of Killeen with a variety of financial services and lending opportunities.

The Credit Union was formed in 1957 by 9 teachers to create a fund for providing money at affordable rates to other teachers in the district. The membership has now been extended to people living, working or worshiping in Bell County, TX, west of Interstate 35.

Services provided

• Free and Unlimited Check Writing

• Golden Apple Checking Account for those above 55 Years

• Payroll Deduction

• Notary Service

• Direct Deposit

• Master Card Cash Advance

• On-Line Access

• Master-card Gift Cards

• Master-card Payments Online or By Phone.

• Wire Transfer

• ATM

• Bill Pay

• Regular Share Savings Accounts: With an opening balance of merely $25 and competitive dividend rates that are figured daily and paid quarterly.

• Share Certificates of Deposits: 6 to 36-month term with a minimum deposit of $1000. Members can elect to have the interest deposited back into the CD or into their share account.

• IRAs: Traditional and Roth.

• Club Accounts: Christmas and Vacation Club.

• Lending Services: For new and pre-owned vehicle loans and pre-approval on vehicle loans

• Availability of online application forms for vehicle loan application, membership and employment.

• Audio response for checking account balance, transferring funds, making loan payments, checking cleared drafts and more.

Why choose us?

• 24-hour online access to your account

• Online payment of bills at a negligible monthly charge

• Insured by a Federal government agency, the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund(NCUSIF)

• Promotes thrift, savings and sound credit use.

• Every member is an equal owner.

For more information on the services provided by The Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, feel free to visit 3305 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX 76542, USA. You can also call at (254) 690-2274 or log on to https://gctfcu.net/