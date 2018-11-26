Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Market worth $5.60 Billion by 2020

The report “Secure Web Gateway Market by Solution (Email Gateway, Data Loss Prevention, Social Media Control, Content Inspection Management), by Services (Consulting, Professional, and Training and Education), by User Type, by Verticals, & by Region – Global forecast to 2020″, defines and segments the global SWG market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes. The report also defines the driving factor for the market, restraints, and opportunity along with the current trend adoption in this market.

[159 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets expects the total Secure Web Gateway market to grow from $2.20 Billion in 2015 to $5.60 Billion by 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period.

The report forecasts the market sizes and trends for Secure Web Gateway market, which is broadly classified as software and services. For more detailed analysis, the market is further segmented into the following sub-markets:

On the basis of software solution:

• Email gateway

• Data loss prevention

• Social media control

• Content inspection management

On the basis of service:

• Consulting

• Professional services

• Training and education

On the basis of industry type:

• Telecom and IT

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Education

• Healthcare

• Government

• Retail

• Others (Hospitality, Manufacturing ,and Military and Defence)

On the basis of end user:

• Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

• Large enterprises

On the basis of region:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America (LA)

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in Secure Web Gateway market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the market into software and services covering this market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across different regions.

2. This report will help them better understand the competition and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including mergers and acquisition and venture capital funding. Besides, there are company profiles of top players in this Secure Web Gateway market. In this section, market internals are provided that can put them ahead of their competitors.

3. The report helps them to understand the pulse of the market. It also provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The Internet and email are essential resources in today’s business world. Organizations are constantly on the lookout for Secure Web Gateway (SWG) solutions that can protect the end-users from dynamic, cross-component malware threats and reduce the data breaches, while managing productivity.

The implementation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiatives, cloud-based applications, and the growing use of social media platforms within enterprises is distorting outdated security boundaries and primarily changing the way business need to manage and secure their networks. The SWG solution has gained propulsion among customers, particularly those who are concerned about the rising malware threats and entail stronger protection than a simple URL filtering.

Today, several data-intensive industries are under practically constant attacks, targeted by progressively refined and well-funded convicts and hackers. The growing efficiency of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) continues to highlight the shortfalls of the customary defense mechanisms such as firewalls, Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), and anti-virus, which underlines the need for an innovative layer of security.

The increasing dependence on the Internet is one of the major factors that are driving the growth of this market. Industries such as the public sector and BFSI are progressively the victims of APTs, often encompassed of multiple, correlative occurrences that facet strenuous malware and address phishing emails.

SWG market caters to users from both SMBs and large enterprises. The market consists of various large and niche players who provide proficient software solutions such as email gateway, data loss prevention, social media control, and content inspection management. These solutions are gaining traction in various industry verticals along with education, such as BFSI, healthcare, government, education, telecom and IT to name a few.

The SWG market is consolidated with big players such as Websense, Blue Coat Systems, Barracuda Networks, Cisco, and Sophos among various others. The market for SWG solutions continues to be one of the most vigilant and interesting areas within IT. With the rise in massive data breaches, organizations continue to prioritize spending on solutions that help to identify, investigate, and rectify these malignant attacks.

The factors driving this market are increasing malware threat and growing demand for end-to-end security suites. However lack of awareness about the secure web gateway solutions and lack of acceptance in the enterprise segment is the major restraint for the growth of this market. A large number of business organizations lack the necessary funding to implement such solutions. Also there still exists a demand for the traditional firewall, thus further restraining the market growth.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the global SWG market by regions as North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA); by solutions as email gateway, data loss prevention, social media control, and content inspection management; by services as consulting, professional, and training and education; by user type as SMBs and large enterprises, and lastly by verticals (telecom and IT, BFSI, healthcare, education, government, and retail).

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Global SWG market to grow from $2.20 Billion in 2015 to $5.60 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to experience an increase in market traction during the forecast period.

Browse 74 market data tables and 74 figures spread through 159 pages and in-depth TOC on “Secure Web Gateway Market by Solution (Email Gateway, Data Loss Prevention, Social Media Control, Content Inspection Management), by Services (Consulting, Professional, and Training and Education), by User Type, by Verticals, & by Region – Global forecast to 2020”

