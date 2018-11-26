Sahil ‘MiCrO’ Viradia from Mumbai emerged as the best Dota 2 Player in the country at the National Finals of Red Bull River Runes

The best emerging Dota 2 players in the country battled it out at the National Finals of Red Bull River Runes at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. Sahil Viradia from Mumbai emerged as the best individual Dota 2 player in the country. Sahil playing under the gamer tag “Micro” grabbed the opportunity to make a mark on the international esports scene with Red Bull R1v1r Runes. The National finals saw 48 players from across the nation give their best in a format in 4 groups with top 2 players from each group reaching the playoffs – quarter finals, semi-finals and final.

The Game score for the Grand finale of Best of 5: Sahil Viradia (Mumbai) beat Abhishek Yadav (Delhi) – 3-1

Talking about his experience and winningRed Bull River Runes, a professional gamer and esports athlete, Sahil Viradia said “It’s amazing to be part of a championship like Red Bull River Runes wherein some of the best Dota 2 players in the country competed. There was a feeling of community and that is why so many people love to play Dota 2. The competition was fierce and I feel amazing to have won the tournament. Red Bull River Runes is a great tournament; it scouts talent in the country for the best mid-player role in Dota 2. I would like to thank Red Bull for giving us gamers this opportunity which is striving to be a trend in the country”

The tournament playedon a custom game map, is a modification of the popular Dota 2 game, in a one-versus-one format rather than the regular five-a-side team system.10 online qualifiers took place from 7th September to 9th November and the offline qualifiers (15 café + 5 college)from 1st September to 14th October across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Dehradun, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Indore, Chennai and more. Details on City, Venue & Dates – http://riverrunes.redbull.com/offline-qualifier.Out of more than 800 participants, 48 came together for the finals. The winners of online qualifiers(20),offline café qualifiers (15), offline college qualifiers (5), and wild card entries (8) battled it out in the finale on 24th Novemberto earn an opportunity to witness an International Dota-2 tournament and meet the Red Bull OG team.

In September 2018, Red Bull OG have won The International 8. ‘Topson’, ‘ana’, ‘7ckngMad’, ‘JerAx’ and team captain ‘N0tail’ have lifted the Aegis of Champions for the first time, live on stage in Vancouver, Canada, sharing between them a first prize jackpot of more than $11,200,000 – the biggest prize ever awarded in the history of esports. The new mid-player ‘Topson’ and now Ti8 Champion was discovered through his gameplay strats and mid hero gameplay. The 20-year old Finnish Topias ‘Topson’ Taavitsainen, has spent less than a year in the pro Dota 2 scene, but he’s been playing MOBAs since he was just eight years old.

The role of a Mid-Player is very crucial to Dota 2 and the fact that some heroes perform very well at mid, while others can still do a nice lane match-up depending on the player skill involved. The Red Bull R1v1r Runes match-ups addresses the skill issue by subjecting both the players to play identical heroes on mid using rapid game progression and quicker lanes, which forces an individual to make quick decisions and play aggressively while keeping a sane lane.

Nodwin Gaming and technical partner tp-link collaborated with Red Bull to execute Red Bull R1v1r Runes in India. AkshatRathee, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, NODWIN Gaming said, “Red Bull R1v1r Runes comes with a new kit of opportunities for gamers across the country, especially for the lone wolves who miss out solely because of not being able to find a team. And for R1v1r Runes you don’t need a team, it’s all you and your opponent. With esports at the apex of growth in the country, we would not want to let any gamer’s talent go unseen.”