News Release – IFSEC India 2018: Securing the Nation through a Most Influential Congregation of Policy Makers, Regulators and Decisions Makers

IFSEC India 2018: Securing the Nation through a Most Influential Congregation of Policy Makers, Regulators and Decisions Makers

Over 300 Indian and Global brands to mark the 12th edition of IFSEC India, South Asia’s largest Security event by UBM India

New Delhi, 26, November, 2018: The International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) India Expo, South Asia’s largest security, civil protection and fire safety show by UBM India, is gearing up for its 12th edition which is slated for December 5th – 7th, 2018 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Supported by the Asian Professional Security Association (APSA), American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), Electronic Security Association of India (ESAI), Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) among others, and with ‘Security Update’ and ‘Security Today’ as the official media partners, the show will see participation from over 20 countries such as UK, USA, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Korea, Russia and will bring together over 300 domestic and globally renowned brands, key government officials, consultants and business experts. The visitor profile of the expo will include professionals such as CSOs, Admin Heads, CIOs, CTOs, Facility Heads, Purchase Managers, System Integrators and Dealers & Distributors of organisations.

Speaking on the announcement of the 12th edition of the IFSEC India Show, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “The South Asia region, which the IFSEC India Expo brings within its radar, is a vulnerable as well as a progressive zone with ongoing threats to homeland security, rising urbanisation, proliferating crimes, and low people-to-police ratio being some of the most significant factors. The Government of India recognises this vulnerability and has introduced strict regulations and guidelines that promote the use of security and surveillance in the country — the security of children within school premises, and the growing need for women’s safety being noteworthy instances. Besides, in a bid to make the country truly modern and secure, it has till date invested around ₹ 48,000 crores for its Smart City initiative that aims to create at least 100 smart cities in India. Owing to these factors, it comes as no surprise that the electronic security market in India is expected to witness a tremendous growth with a projected CAGR of nearly 13 per cent over the next decade.”

“IFSEC India 2018 aims to act as a catalyst for the progress and vision of this proliferating industry, as it provides a platform for industry players to collectively ideate, innovate, spot trends and enable the shift in India’s security paradigm from a defensive approach to a monitoring and responsive one,” he further added.

IFSEC India will include in its already formidable repertoire, products and technologies pertaining to CCTV & Surveillance, Biometrics & RFID, Integrated Systems, Access Control, GPS Systems, Video Management, Parking Automation, Transport, Perimeter Protection, IoT, Smart Homes, Security & Safe Cities in addition to surveillance for the knowledge of end users and providers. Key global brands & distributors include Premier Plus Partners: Aditya Infotech, Advik, Dahua, eSSL, Globus, Hikvision, Mark, Nuctech, Realtime, TVT and Zkteco; Premier Partners such as Axestrack, Biomax, Honeywell, Mantra, Panasonic, Road Point, Seagate, Timewatch, Unique Electrovision, Vantage, and Western Digital, among others.

Significantly, in an industry where up gradation of technology is the very key to surviving competition, the IFSEC India Expo provides high-impact, informative demos and a wealth of opportunities for the visitors to network and learn about new technologies, industry best practices and trends, challenges, market insights and discover the best solutions to keep their business and clients secured. One of the novel ways by which the expo this year is encouraging this vital interaction between key exhibitors with cutting edge innovations to offer and big ticket buyers is through the creation of the Regalia Lounge, an exclusive, private 5 star lounge, meant solely for one-on-one interactions and high octane business on a ‘By Invitation Only’ basis.

With security in India continuing to be an onerous task, IFSEC India 2018 has decided to proactively decipher relevant insights gained in the global security market as well as latest technology such as aerial vehicles and drones by conducting a two day conference with the theme ‘Unraveling the Evolution in Security Tech alongside the exhibition. The conference will witness the presence and participation of eminent industry personalities including Shri D.R. Karthikeyan, Chairman, Assocham Homeland Security Council; Capt. Raghu Raman, President – Risk, Security and New Ventures, Reliance Industries Ltd.; Shri M.S. Upadhye, IPS, Chief Security Commissioner, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation; Lt. and Gen. Sudhir Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VSM, Former Quartermaster General, Indian Army, among others.

Some of the trending topics scheduled to be discussed at the conference are – ‘Corporate Risk Management: Integrating Standards and BeSomst Practices into Operations’ , ‘The Evolving Role of a CSO in Crisis Management and in Ensuring Business Continuity’, ‘Regulatory Compliance Requirements Related to Corporate Security’, ‘Industry Best Practices in the Manufacture of Security Products by Bureau of Indian Standards’, ‘Technology-Enabled Disruptions’, ‘Emerging Paradigms in Security Architecture’, ‘How AI & IoT Add Value to Video Surveillance Systems’, ‘The Threat of Cyber Attacks on Security & Surveillance Systems’, and ‘How Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Can be Effectively Used to Enforce Homeland Security’

This year, IFSEC India is all set to host the 3rd edition of the IFSEC India Awards. With the impressive growth of the Electronic Security Industry in India, the awards have been crafted to specially get the minds behind electronic security in various industry verticals like BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy, Healthcare, PSUs, IT & ITES and Infrastructure in the limelight. The awards will recognise the excellence and innovations of CSOs & Security officers who continuously work behind the scenes to ensure robust security. The process advisors for the IFSEC India Awards will be Ernst and Young.

IFSEC India owes its rich legacy to the 40-year-old IFSEC Global and success to the way the Indian edition has modified itself to suit the specific needs of this region. Recommended by industry experts as the pre-eminent authority on the global security and fire industry, the expo has nudged the industry on the path to a completely secure, smart and digitally enhanced world.

