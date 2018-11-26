New report: Polystyrene Films Market opportunities and forecast assessment, 2018 – 2028

Polystyrene Films Market: An Overview – Plastic films have gained a significant reputation as the runaway leader in the packaging industry. Although there are wide ranges of plastic films are available for different uses, but the polystyrene films are most uniquely used for its applications. The properties of polystyrene films such as high gloss, superb clarity, high rigidity, and excellent anti-static ability make them as the most predominant plastic films used in the food packaging and other industries. Several end-user industries consider polystyrene films as the most attractive material for many applications due to its low processing cost. The anti-corrosion properties of polystyrene films diversified its usage as a barrier layer for corrosion protection of copper and copper alloys. The polystyrene films are available in gloss and matte which provides smooth and aesthetic finishing to the products and makes the product stand-out among them from other products. The use of polystyrene films for food packaging is highly safe as it encompasses FDA compliant which ensure no negative impact on the health. Overall, the global polystyrene films market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Polystyrene Films Market: Dynamics – Insistently, unimaginable quantities of polystyrene films are consumed by the packaging and other end-use industry. To bring the continuity in operations and satisfy the evolving need of particular applications various manufacturers are focusing on the product developments of polystyrene films. The availability of recyclable grade polystyrene films is expected to cover the various verticals of packaging as well as other applications. The high breathability of polystyrene films considered as suitable material for the packaging of fresh food. The increasing quantities of food packaging are expected to fuel the growth of global polystyrene films market during the forecast period. The low processing cost of polystyrene films appears as an eye-catching material for many film applications and expected to propel the growth of the global polystyrene films market during the forecast period. Also, the extensive use of polystyrene films as shrink labels, envelopes, folding cartons, tamper-evident bands, lidding film, and others expected to drive the growth of the global polystyrene films market during the forecast period. Hence, the global outlook for polystyrene films market foreseen to remain healthy during the forecast period.

Polystyrene Films Market: Segmentation- On the basis of polystyrene grade, the polystyrene films market is segmented into: Biaxially oriented polystyrene. Oriented polystyrene; On the basis of applications, the polystyrene films market is segmented into: Packaging, Shrink Labels, Envelopes, Folding Cartons, Tamper-Evident Bands, Lidding Films, Lamination, Others; On the basis of end use, the polystyrene films market is segmented into: Food & Beverage, Electronic & Electrical, Pharmaceuticals, Others;

Polystyrene Films Market: Regional Outlook – Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to dominate the global polystyrene film market during the forecast period. The growth in the APEJ region is due to rapid expansion end-user industries which demand a significant amount of polystyrene films for packaging as well as other uses. The Europe region is expected to follow the APEJ region in terms of value and volume and projected to expand with positive CAGR during the forecast period. The availability of recyclable grade polystyrene appears as key factors driving the growth of global polystyrene films market during the forecast period. The North America region is a significant shareholder of global polystyrene films market and expected to register lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. The region such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to show positive growth during the forecast period. The polystyrene films market in Japan region is stagnant and expected to positive growth during the forecast period.

Polystyrene Films Market: Key Players – Some of the key players operating the global polystyrene films market are listed below: Multi-Plastics, Inc., Transcendia, TEKRA (A Division of EIS, Inc.), Cheever Specialty Paper & Film, LAIWELL GROUP INT’L, Dow Chemical Company, Norflex, Ohishi Sangyo Co. Ltd., Senoplast Klepsch & Co GmbH;

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Regional Analysis Includes-North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan;

Polystyrene Films Market Reports Highlights: A detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape, Strategies for key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

