Mode-Changing MEMS Accelerometer from STMicroelectronics Combines High Measurement Resolution and Ultra-Low Power for Industrial Applications

26 November 2018,The STMicroelectronics IIS2DLPC 3-axis MEMS accelerometer can change operating mode on the fly, from ultra-low power to high resolution, enabling high-accuracy measurements within a limited energy budget. The sensor can provide continuous contextual awareness to wake the host system when action is required and take highly accurate measurements before returning to ultra-low power operation.

With this extra flexibility, users can build longer-lasting battery-powered industrial sensor nodes or medical devices, tamper-proof smart meters, and smart power-saving or motion-activated functions. In addition, the opportunity for extremely low power consumption enables smart accessories for industrial machinery or robotics to be created as convenient battery-powered add-on modules that require minimal integration effort.

A choice of four reduced-power modes lets users optimize power consumption in wide-ranging application scenarios. Very low noise, down to 90μg/√Hz in high-resolution mode, permits outstanding measurement accuracy. Additional features of the IIS2DLPC give users extra control over power consumption, including easy-to-use one-shot data conversion and a 32-level FIFO for storing batched data to reduce CPU intervention. An integrated temperature sensor and built-in self-test capability are also provided.

Especially suited to industrial applications, the IIS2DLPC is specified over an extended temperature range from -40°C to +85°C and covered by ST’s 10-year product-longevity scheme ensuring long-term availability.

The IIS2DLPC is in production now, packaged as a 2mm x 2mm x 0.7mm plastic land grid array (LGA) device, priced from $1.10 for orders of 1000 pieces.

Please visit www.st.com/iis2dlpc-pr for further information.

