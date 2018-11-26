BE THE PART OF LODHA PARK RESIDENCE AND ENJOY THE BEST VIEWS OF MUMBAI

Lodha The Park is a unique creation by Lodha Group at Worli, Mumbai. It has 7 towers which comprise 2, 3, 4 and 5 BHK apartments that cover 17.5 acres of land. This project has a total 75 floors with modern amenities to offer ultra-comfort to the residents. These homes are designed in such a beautiful home that you would love to return home joyfully.

This residence will raise your living standard as you are getting unlimited amenities and facilities. The plan of this project is designed by quintessential architects and engineers. All the apartments in Lodha The Park Worli are spacious and well ventilated that are elegantly designed. Living at this prime residence is not less than a blessing. It is one of the greatest residential projects in Worli by Lodha Group. You can have a sheer serene life at these homes as the surroundings are neat and clean and enclosed by green environment.

Highlights Of Lodha Allura, Lodha Kiara, Lodha Parkside & Lodha Marquise

• Configurations Available: 2-5 BHK

• Themed Garden And Pet Garden

• Activity Room For Dance Classes

• Lotus Water Garden And Lily Bay

• Spectacular Views Of The Eastern & Western Seaboard

• High-Quality Building Material Used In The Construction

• Large Wide Windows For Fresh Air

• Kid’s Playground With Tree House

• Luxury Retail Plaza

• Cricket Ground And Other Outdoor Games Facilities

Facilities Offered At Lodha Park

Lodha Park is rich in facilities that are just awesome and can be availed by every resident of this community. The complex includes indoor and outdoor games facilities, a big swimming pool which has changing room beside it, rock climbing wall for the children to enjoy their day, butterfly garden, lift, meditation deck, and security services like Guards at foyer, firefighting systems on each floor and maintenance staff.

Lodha The Park Brochure is attractively designed and the tower shimmers from far away. The builder has guaranteed that the complex is provided with daily requirements things which include ATM’s, grocery shop, and retail shops. The area has shopping malls, cafeteria, restaurants, cosmetic shop and showrooms for furniture, clothing, jewellery, etc. near to this place.

Living Experience At An Unbeatable Address

Lodha Park is strategically located at Worli and flanked by the business hubs of Indiabulls, Bandra and Peninsula Corporate. At night, you can go to trendy bars and restaurants in a short drive. Everything which you need at Lodha The Park Address is within your reach which includes Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, entertainment zone, etc. Once you enter into the community, you cannot stop yourself by exploring this beautiful residence. It offers an outstanding view from outside, as well as, from inside.

Book your own apartment and be the boss of luxurious homes, which will raise your standard and status among your family and relatives. You should not be late for your bookings because it may close soon. The area is in high demand to own a personal home because of well-developed roads. So, step forward towards the new experience of living.

