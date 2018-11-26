Achieve Brighter, Healthier Teeth with Teeth Whitening Services from Casey Dentists

Casey Dentists, a Townsville-based dental practice, offers safe and efficient teeth whitening services. The team warns patients about the causes of discoloured teeth.

[AITKENVALE, 26/11/2018] – Casey Dentists, a team of dental practitioners based in Townsville, helps their patients combat teeth discolouration and achieve brighter, healthier teeth with high-quality teeth whitening services. The team also warns its patients about the common causes of stained teeth.

Teeth Whitening Services

Discoloured teeth is a common concern amongst patients. To combat teeth discolouration, Casey Dentists allows patients to choose between their home whitening program and in-house whitening treatments.

For their home whitening programs, Casey Dentists provide their patients with teeth whitening kits that include self-administered bleaching trays. They use special dentist-prescribed whitening agents that easily removes stain particles that accumulate over time on the teeth.

For patients who want instant results from their teeth whitening program, Casey Dentists also offer whitening treatments in their practice. The team uses the Zoom 3 Advanced Power Whitening System designed to speed up the results of the treatment. The dentists ensure that each patient receives the whitening services in a safe and comfortable environment.

Causes for Discoloured Teeth

Some of the most common causes of stained teeth include coffee and tea, red wine consumption and cigarette smoking. Poor dental hygiene, medications as well as ageing can also come into play when it comes to discoloured teeth. Sometimes, patients may have naturally yellow teeth that can still be remedied by whitening services.

Whatever the cause, Casey Dentists tailors their whitening services according to their patient’s specific needs. With just a few sessions, patients can have a healthier, more confident smile.

About Casey Dentists

Casey Dentists has a team of dental practitioners who want a comprehensive understanding of their patient’s dental concerns. Their focus is on achieving optimal dental health and developing a trusting, long-term relationship with their patients. The team commits to providing the highest quality dentistry available, aiming for total health, function and aesthetics.

For more information about Casey Dentists and other service enquiries, visit their website at https://www.caseydentists.com.au.