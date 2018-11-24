Cheryl Roy-Laber Uses Humor to Promote Anti-Bullying Message

More than 150 million Americans play video games, and 60 percent play video games on a daily basis with the average video gamer spending nearly 29 hours with a game console each month.

San Antonio, TX, USA, November 22, 2018 — More than 150 million Americans play video games, and 60 percent play video games on a daily basis with the average video gamer spending nearly 29 hours with a game console each month. By week, this accounts for three to five hours playing games on a device.

Author and accountant Cheryl Roy-Laber affirms that these games can often be addictive for kids. “It is hard for parents to get their children away from that, and it can be difficult for parents to get their children outdoors.”

Raising four sons and two step-daughters, video game use was something that Roy-Laber had to personally navigate in her own parenting.

Luckily, she comments that now, all of her children have gone on to have successful careers. But the fascination for video games ended up serving an unlikely end for Roy-Laber, who went on to write a fictional novel where one particular video game is mysteriously linked to the disappearance of many youth in the community.

Roy-Laber’s debut novel is entitled “Final Level: Animalized” and it also advances a strong message to combat bullying, the author explains.

“A lot of the story has to do with bullying and what happens when kids come together to help each other,” the author explains. “It takes a team to get out of crisis. We need more of that: people coming together and helping each other out.”

In the game, the characters are transformed into animals, which allowed the author to combine elements of their human and animal characteristics. This was also an opportunity for Roy-Laber to introduce humorous incidents to better convey her message.

Publisher Lisa M. Umina adds, “This is not only an entertaining story for readers of all ages but it also teaches important lessons about the importance of working as a team to confront difficult situations in life.”

