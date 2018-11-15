Veterinary Intravenous Solutions Market In-depth Study and Research Report 2025

The global veterinary intravenous solutions market is projected to grow significantly owing to the increasing demand for vaccines, medicines, and related services and product to treat livestock. The rising spending on veterinary intravenous solutions to maintain animal’s health will further benefit the market. The increasing incidence of diseases affecting animals threatens health and wellness of livestock, thus, treatment and prevention of these diseases are necessary. This is a key factor fuelling the demand for veterinary therapeutics. In addition, increase pet ownership, availability of various medical treatments, and longer life prospect for companion animals are considered as crucial drivers for the veterinary intravenous solutions market in coming years.

The global veterinary intravenous solutions market is categorized on the basis of product type and geography. Based on product type, the global veterinary intravenous solutions market is segmented into synthetic colloids, isotonic crystalloids, blood products, total parenteral nutrition, dextrose solutions, and partial parenteral nutrition. When an animal suffers from pancreatitis and feeding is not possible through mouth, intravenous solutions help in supplying nutrients to the body. Intravenous solutions are also used to overcome dehydration, maintain blood volume, and for constant intravenous drug administration.

The report also provides a comprehensive overview of the global veterinary intravenous solutions market. It discusses in detail drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Study of segmentation and regional analysis in the report are based on accurate facts and figures.

Major factors such as growing need for improved nutrition, natural resource limitations, animal nutrients, and emphasis on food safety are expected to boost the demand for high-quality nutrients and intravenous fluid solutions. The – increasing demand for companion animals where the owners are ready to spend extra on animal health will support the market growth. Moreover, high emphasis on animal wellness and health by veterinarians, improved long life of pet animals due to advanced diagnostics, and enhanced nutrition will boost the global veterinary intravenous solutions market.

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to lead the global veterinary intravenous solutions market during the forecast tenure. Growth witnessed in North America is supported by the rise in fashion of pet ownership, availability of better animal healthcare facilities, robust regional economics, and increasing emphasis on disease prevention and wellness by veterinarians and owners.

High awareness about animal welfare and rise in expenditure on veterinary amenities are expected boost the market in Europe. A report by the European Pet Food Industry Federation shows that over 75 million households in Europe own a pet making the region favorable for the expansion of this market. Moreover, large livestock population and developing healthcare infrastructure in countries like India and China have also created a favorable growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.

The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape in the global 3D display market. Some of the leading players contributing in the market are Aspen Vet, Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Veterinary Manual), Dechra Veterinary Products, Pfizer, Inc., Sypharma, and Animalcare, and Zoetis, Inc.

