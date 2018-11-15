Light-Weight Plastic Bottles- Easy To Carry And Transport!

Plasma Coating Technology is increasingly being used in the plastic manufacturing market to increase the shelf life of the PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles and for light weight packaging. It is a technology wherein a coat of hydrogen rich carbon deposited is applied inside a PET bottle. This reduces thickness and weight of the bottle, and reduces transportation cost for the product. It allows producers to reach new consumers in remote locations.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL PLASTICS BOTTLE MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $68 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost half of the global market.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastics-bottle-manufacturing-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, plastic bottles made from plants are new trend in bottle industry. It is hundred percent renewable. It also lessens carbon discharge. Since it is made from plants, use of fossil fuel for the production of bottle will also decrease.

Download a sample of the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=507&type=smp

Berry Plastics Corporation was the largest player in the plastics bottle manufacturing market in 2017, with revenues of $6.5 billion in 2016. Berry Plastics Corporation’s growth strategy aims at acquisition and growing the business to create commercial value.

The plastics bottle manufacturing market is segmented into HDPE Plastic Bottles, PET Plastic Bottles, and PVC Plastic Bottles.

Plastics Bottle Manufacturing Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or

+919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info