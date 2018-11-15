Global Organic Electronics Market Insights, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2022

Global Organic Electronics Market – Overview

Organic Electronics Market Research Report 2018 – Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2022 Organic Electronics Industry depth analysis is done for North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Performance analytics Market growing at rapid pace over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022.

The Global Organic Electronics Market is expected to make its mark as one of the fastest growing markets worthing billions of dollars by 2027, registering a significant rate of CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2027. Organic electronics is a stream of electronics dealing with the design, formulation and application of organic materials that possess electrical properties such as The organic materials used are basically organic compounds that exhibit considerable electrical properties like conductivity. These materials are made up of tiny molecules or carbon-based polymers, hence also called polymer electronics or plastic electronics. Organic electronics offer the benefit of low-cost manufacturing as compared to conventional inorganic electronics. Organic electronics is environment-friendly and offers better resource utilization.

In its early growth stage, the global Organic electronics market find application in varied industries Such as display, ORFID, OLED lighting, photovoltaics and others.

Key factors that propel the market are the need for reduction of cost, weight and power consumption of electronic goods. The study indicates that in the year 2015, 130 million TV sets, 400 million PCs, 300 million tablets and 800 million smartphones were shipped globally. Therefore, demand for flexible TFT would be very high. Similarly, the demand for other flexible electronic goods required in healthcare, government and other sectors would soar, and this would drive the growth of flexible electronics market. MRFR Research Analyst shares with us the market insights while commenting upon this deep diving study report published by Market Research Future

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Organic Electronics Market include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan), Bayer Material Science AG (Germany), Merck Kgaa (Germany), Fujifilm Dimatix (U.S.), Samsung Display (South Korea), Evonik Industries (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), and Novaled (Germany) among others.

Global Organic Electronics Market – Segments

For report convenience the Global Organic Electronics Market is segmented in to 3 dynamics.

Segmentation by Materials: conductors, dielectric, luminescent, and electrochromic materials among others.

Segmentation by Components: active components (transistors, diodes, sensors) and passive components (traces, antenna, resistors, and capacitors) among others.

Segmentation by Application: photovoltaic cells, OLED lighting, displays, solar batteries and memory devices among others.

Global Organic Electronics Market –Synopsis & Scenario

The major growth driver of Organic Electronics Market includes growing consumption of electronic goods, increasing investment of market players in organic electronic segment and rise in disposable income of consumers among others.

Hence the market for Organic Electronics is expected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR (2016-2027).

However, presence of competent technology and technical limitation are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Organic Electronics Market.

Industry News:

– AU Optronics Corporation has launched world’s first gaming monitor panel in June 2016. This has created new market opportunity in the games and entertainment sector.

– Merck Kgaa has signed a supply agreement with Nanoco group in August 2016 for developing eco-friendly quantum materials in displays to meet the growing market demand.

Organic Electronics Market –Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the Global Organic Electronics Market with the largest market share, and therefore accounting for millions of USD and is expected to grow over billions of USD by 2027. Organic Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to generate high growth rate of CAGR and market worth of millions of dollars by 2027. The Europe market for Organic Electronics Market is expected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR (2016-2027).

