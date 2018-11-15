C4ISR Market to Actively Foray into Emerging Consumer Market places 2025

C4ISR systems provide command, control and communications for the air force to offer benefits in improving protection to the military forces, improve situational awareness capabilities and allow users to quickly analyze the environment in a combat situation. In addition, C4ISR systems provide finding, fixing, tracking, targeting, engaging and assessing (F2T2EA) for the navy to offer improve situational awareness capabilities.

One of the major factor driving the market is the increasing demand for mobile command systems. For instance, the U.S. involvement in wars in the Middle East has highlighted the necessity for systems to allow militaries to work in hostile and remote environments. Military forces require C4ISR solutions in order to improve situational awareness capabilities and allow users to quickly analyze the environment in a combat situation and prevent loss of life. In particular, ongoing threats of terrorism in the Middle East have enlarged the need for rapid deployable solutions that provide C4ISR capabilities to intelligence and military units. In addition, demand for C4ISR systems is anticipated to rise with the greater execution of Network Centric Warfare (NCW) rules and regulations, as C4ISR systems are basically used for observation and surveillance with the use of data and communication systems.

Surveillance and reconnaissance, computer, tactical communication, electronic warfare, command and control, and others are the various Application of the C4ISR market. The others sector includes radar, sensor, advanced electronically scanned array, GPS, and countermeasures. Among various application of the C4ISR market, electronic warfare held the major market share in 2016 and is expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Countries such as China, Brazil, and UAE are focusing on acquiring better C4ISR systems that include command systems, communication systems, radars, computers, EO/IR systems, and electronic warfare systems that aid in better protection of the military forces. Due to this factor, the market for C4ISR is expected to expand during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

The control, command, computers, communication, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market has been segmented on the basis of end user into airborne, land, and naval. Among various end user of the C4ISR market, airborne held the major market share in 2016 followed by land and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Global developments in the defense sector is indicative of the increased use of C4ISR systems for battle space management systems, aerial surveillance vehicles, and upgraded communication systems. In addition, ongoing territorial battles between North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, and China’s efforts to assert complete regional supremacy should contribute in boosting the market for C4ISR during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

By geography, the C4ISR market has been classified into six regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America holds the largest market share in the C4ISR followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. However, in 2025 Asia Pacific will be the largest market for C4ISR market followed by North America. The APAC region is estimated to expand greatly during the forecast period. Countries in the region such as China and India have improved their military budgets and are gradually acquiring military communication devices which is likely to fuel the C4ISR market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. In addition, Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR due to threats of war between various countries such as China, North Korea, Pakistan, and India. In addition, the threat of ISIS is another factor anticipated to fuel the demand for C4ISR in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in this report include Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), The Raytheon Company (United States), Rockwell Collins, Inc (United States), BAE Systems PLC. (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Elbit Systems Ltd (United States), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (United States), Thales Group (France) and Harris Corporation (France).

