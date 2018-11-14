Neural Network Software Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History, And Demand 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

The study reveals that North America region dominates the neural network software market. With the innovation in artificial neural networks and deep neural networks which are boosting the demand of Neural Network Software Market to the large extent. It is based on neural networks in the human brain that can adapt and react in real time. With deep neural networks, it is possible to build intelligent application with deep learning functionality. These artificial neural networks and deep neural networks are embedded with neural network software that can adapt deep learning algorithms.

The North America region is experiencing higher demand from various sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, media, telecom and IT, transportation, retail and others. The prominent companies such as Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.). IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Alyuda Research LLC (U.S.), are providing neural network software solutions to safety systems. The smart products integrated with neural network software that enables smart move of these products in real time such as self-driving cars and industrial drones to toys, consumer electronics and smart cameras

The global neural network software market is expected to reach USD ~ 18 billion at a CAGR of over 19% by the end of the forecast period.

Global Neural Network Software Market Segmentation:

The global neural network software market is segmented into, component, end user, and region. The type are segmented into data mining and archiving, analytical software, optimization software, visualization software and others. The component are segmented artificial neural networks, deep neural networks, services, platform and other. The end users are segmented into BFSI, healthcare, media, telecom and IT, transportation, retail and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global neural network software market: Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.). SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Alyuda Research LLC (U.S.), Neural Technologies Ltd. (U.K), Swiftkey (U.K.), Starmind International AG (Switzerland), Neuralware (U.S.), Ward Systems Group Inc. (U.S.), Afiniti (U.S.), GMDH LLC (U.S.), Slagkryssaren AB (Sweden), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The global neural network software market is studied on the basis of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America region is dominating the global neural network software market. The neural network software market is witnessing a high growth due to huge demand of data mining and archiving, analytical software, optimization software, and others. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of neural network software market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

