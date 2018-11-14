Multipurpose Mining Tools – A Craze Among Salt Miners

Salt mining companies are utilizing multipurpose mining equipment to extract rock salt from an underground deposit. This equipment enables mining companies to control carbon emissions underground and increase productivity with reduced cost.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL SALT MARKET AT $15 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for one-fifth of the global salt market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, owing to an increase in demand of textiles and other cloth varieties all over the world, the global resist salts market is prognosticated to see a healthy growth in future. This is mainly as a result of the salts’ application in the textile industry to create specific textile patterns. Such restricted growth is mainly possible by the ‘resisting’ nature of the salts wherein dyes used are prevented from spreading across the entire cloth piece. The resist salts also are highly employed in other industries such as using oxidizing agents for electroplating, printing fabrics other than cloth, and other textiles.

China National Salt Industry Corporation (Cnsic) was the biggest player in the salt market.

Salt mining includes the process of extraction of halite commonly known as rock salt from evaporate formations. Salt is a mineral composed primarily of sodium chloride (NaCl) and is present in vast quantities in seawater, where it is the main mineral constituent.

