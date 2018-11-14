Mechanical Keyboard Market Research Depth Study with Opportunity Assessment for the Period of 2018-2023

Market Scenario

Globally, the mechanical keyboard market is expected to gain immense popularity among the gaming industry. According to the study, over 1 billion of the world’s population indulges in personal computer (PC) based games, and the number is expected to increase very rapidly over the next few years. The PC-based games involve highly defined graphics by which the teenagers are increasingly attracted. The PC-based also involves external peripherals such as mechanical keyboards, mouse and many more. The mechanical keyboards are developed and designed differently with switches under each key. The switches are molded with hitting parts such as hard plastic, metal, and springs. Whenever, an individual presses a key, the attached plastic pushes the spring downwards the spring is attached to a metal that recognizes the pressed key into circuit and pass to the system

The dynamic change in technology has instilled growth in the demand for innovative solutions for gamers. Many keyboard manufacturers have recognized the need for developing unique keyboards with distinctive features. Azio Corporation, one of the manufacturers, specifically focused on providing innovative technological peripherals, has developed “luxury vintage keyboard.” The luxury vintage keyboard has turned out to be a product differentiator. The design and development of luxury vintage keyboard is done with the help of natural materials which gave out genuine characteristic in terms of touch, weight, and elements.

On the positive side, the durability, low cost of repairing and maintenance of switches are expected to be major driving factors for the growth of mechanical keyboard market over the forecast period.

The Global Mechanical Keyboard Market is expected to have around 17% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Mechanical Keyboard Market include Logitech (Switzerland), Corsair Components (U.S.), Razer Inc. (U.S.), SteelSeries (Denmark), Roccat Studios (Germany), A4Tech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), OMRON Corporation(Japan), Rapoo Corporation (China), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Kaihua Electronics Co. Ltd (China) and Huizhou Greetech Electronics Co. Ltd (China).

Segmentation

The mechanical keyboard market is segmented into product type, technology, application, and end-user.

By product type , the market is classified as linear switches, clicky switches, and non-clicky (tactile) switches. Furthermore, on the basis of technology, the market is categorized into wired mechanical keyboards and wireless mechanical keyboards. By application, the mechanical keyboard segment is categorized into typing, gaming, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the mechanical keyboard market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and The Rest of World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the Mechanical Keyboard market. The United States and Canada are leading countries in the region. The market growth is due to surging demand for mechanical keyboards for gaming purposes. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the mechanical keyboard market over the forecast period. South Korea, India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the mechanical keyboard market. This growth pattern is attributed to the presence of a large number of semiconductor vendors which eventually decreases the costs of components needed to manufacture mechanical keyboards.

