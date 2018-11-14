Beauty Devices Market Size, Share, Report, Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2025

13 November 2018 – The Global Beauty Devices Market is expected to show an indefinite growth at a markedly high CAGR in forthcoming period. Global exposure to Ultra violet radiation (UV) and dust pollution has given rise to beauty devices which over some period can correct these anomalies such as photo aging and skin, receding hairline and also sunburns.

Several other causes including tobacco and alcohol use that cause acne and give rise to outbreak of skin diseases. Drivers to beauty devices Industry include number of beauty devices flooding the market, a high demand for beauty products, and improvised electronics instruments making a mark in the market.

Rising consumer motivation to use electronics products from home at fairly affordable prices have brought into focus beauty devices triggering growth in beauty devices Industry. The major drivers to the growth of beauty devices market include rise in geriatric population and higher demand for skin revitalizers with vital nutrients add to the market growth.

Restraints to the market growth of beauty devices market include side-effects such as scarring, post-operative erythema, ecchymosis, superficial burns, and edema. The other risks involved includes discomfort, bruising, swelling, fragile skin and blistering which act as key restraints to market growth. Segmentation of beauty devices market by type include share growth, devices, acne removal devices, rejuvenation devices, and skin derma rollers, hair removal devices, cleansing devices, oxygen and steamer devices, light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices.

Based on regions, beauty devices Industry is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. North America is portrayed as a leader in the beauty devices market due to rise in geriatric population and availability of advanced beauty devices. Skin related problems are causing major afflictions in U S making it the leading user of beauty devices. Hormonal disorders such as PSOT and alopecia resulting in male-pattern baldness has got a lot to do with beauty devices and result in being one of the major drivers to growth in beauty devices industry. The key industry players include L’Oreal, SA., Panasonic Corporation, Home skin ovations and Photomedax, Inc., Carole Cole Company, Lumenis Ltd., Procter and gamble Ltd., and Syneron Medical.

