AMBEROS Introduces New Technology of Safer and More Advanced Clasps for Necklaces

AMBEROS is introducing a new technology of safer and more advanced clasps for necklaces and bracelets. These clasps are much safer for babies. In addition to it, they are providing amber beads that has a Certification by Lithuania National Probation Lab too.

AMBEROS is intended for unadulterated, excellent and shimmering Baltic amber beads. The designer of the organization told that, “We have added a new technologically advanced clasps that will make long lasting amber beads and are much safer for the babies. This will help us to provide the best quality necklaces and bracelets that are much safer for babies.”

At AMBEROS, they keep up the top quality amber beads. As all the beads are safely attached to each other with technologically advanced clasps that are attached to form beautiful amber bracelets and necklaces. This encourages them in keeping up the most noteworthy nature of amber bead and the genuine substance of amber products for your friends and family is unadulterated. The amber beads are additionally confirmed and certified by Lithuania National Lab as it is a reliable Baltic amber manufacturer in the industry. Likewise, AMBEROS provides a little Certificate of Authenticity with each arranged thing to their customers.

They ensures that all the items like bracelets or necklaces consent to all the wellbeing measures. To completely guarantee you are getting the genuine item, they additionally recommend to pick the right size of the accessory or bracelet. The correct size allows the child to remain comfortable with the accessory they are wearing.

For appointments, visit their site and get the lovely accumulation of amber teething necklaces and bracelets. You can visit their store at- https://amberosbabies.com/ or call – 0037068897759!

About the Company:

AMBEROS manufactures necklaces and bracelets made from 100% natural Baltic amber founded in Baltic region. Every single raw amber bead is tested to make sure it contains the highest amount of amber acid which helps to reduce teething pain.

Contact Information –

Name: Radvile Motuzaite

Designation: CEO

Address – Kretingos g. 62A

City – Palanga

Country – Lithuania

Zip code/ PIN code – LT-00111

Phone Number – 0037068897759

Company Email ID – info@amberosbabies.com

Website – https://amberosbabies.com/