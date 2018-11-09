The effects of hypertension on human body

Hypertension occurs when the blood in the blood vessels move with more force than the usual. This situation is considered to be unhealthy and normally the arteries and the walls of blood vessels are damaged. There could be dangerous complications and unwanted results of hypertension. The following could be the effects of hypertension on the human body.

– Circulatory system

The circulatory system is the most impacted part of the human body due to high blood pressure. The impact of high blood pressure over the circulatory system is not sudden yet it takes time and builds over time. If hypertension is not diagnosed and cured within time, it can cause serious effects to arteries, tissues and cholesterol levels. The other things include;

o Trouble in breathing

o Swelling of feet ankles and abdomen

o Shortness of breath

– Nervous system

High blood pressure could have an impact on the cognitive process and reduce the blood flow to the brain due to which the person has to experience thinking problems and memory loss. People with hypertension also tend to lose their focus during conversations. The same damage which hypertension cause to the heart has happened to the brain and it could also cause blood blockage in the brain which is called a stroke.

– Skeletal system

Hypertension can be a serious threat to the skeletal system of a person causing him bone loss which is also termed as osteoporosis.

– Respiratory system

Similarly like the heart and brain, hypertension could also cause damage to the lungs which cause breathing problems to that person. Sleep disorders are also caused due to hypertension.

– Reproductive system

The reproductive system is also affected due to hypertension as it blocks the blood circulation towards the sex organs.

Normally, hypertension involves no apparent symptoms and you get to know that you are suffering from high blood pressure when you start to experience medical complications. But now there is a better way for you to know that you are suffering from hypertension.

A smart way to know your blood pressure

Digital blood pressure monitor is a good way to get to know your blood pressure and to keep a track of it. This is how you can know when you have abnormal BP and you can get it cured in time with no more medical complications.

Working

It has a big LCD display along with a backlight which makes it easy to read when there is no light. There is a good memory storage which keeps the track of your history with the date. It can store 60 previous readings and the device could be used for about 2 users. It is a Wrist Blood Pressure Cuff that calculates the BP just within 1 minute and gives three consecutive readings.