Use of Turmeric for Relieving Rheumatoid Arthritis

Turmeric, or sometimes often known as the “Indian Saffron” is not just known for its significance in cooking but in the field of alternative medicine as well. The usage of turmeric in Ayurveda has been practiced since historic times for various forms of healing. This compound has been in question for years now because of the beneficial qualities that curcumin, an active chemical constituent in turmeric, has on various chronic diseases, especially rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The Turmeric Curcumin Pain Reliever attribute is what makes it a potent remedy for the treatment of arthritis.

Some of the primary properties of curcumin that contribute to the healing of RA include:

• Anti-inflammatory

• Anti-oxidant

• Anti-cancer

How does it act of the curing process?

While you may think that it is the turmeric as a whole that cures the signs and symptoms of arthritis, the story is a bit different than that. It is specifically the compound Curcumin that helps in the process of healing. Many recent studies and research reports suggest that the compound significantly blocks the action of a number of enzymes and cytokines that are primarily responsible for the inflammation.

Involved process of consumption

Uncontrolled intake of turmeric can often result in adverse effects which are why it is necessary to be aware of the composition of the medicine derivatives you are consuming if you are not opting for the natural way. For treating arthritis, turmeric can be consumed in three distinct ways:

As a spice: turmeric can be used in abundant amounts in curries to help inflict its anti-inflammatory properties for the treatment of arthritis.

As a tea: you can either buy the readily available turmeric tea or make your own at home by adding a heaped teaspoon of Turmeric Curcumin with Bioperine, or in simple words, turmeric powder with black pepper powder to a boiling pot of water. Boil it for 10 mins and let it simmer down and cool.

As a supplement: one of the fastest ways of treatment of the associated pain with RA is with the consumption of direct supplements of curcumin.

Benefits involved

Turmeric and the chemical derivative curcumin present in it aids in showcasing anti-inflammatory properties by lubricating the joints to avoid causing friction between them. It also has properties that help strengthen the bones and improves the autoimmune properties in them.

Turmeric is a very beneficial spice and compound that is not just effective as a spice but also quite beneficial in the treatment of the Rheumatoid Arthritis which is a condition faced by several people, especially aged.