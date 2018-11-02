Smart Water Grid market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 2, 2018: In 2017, the global Smart Water Grid market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Water Grid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Water Grid development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Xinapse Systems Ltd
- Prezi Inc
- ICT, co., Ltd
- Wetsus
- The Whitmore Group
- ABB Group
- Arqiva
- Toshiba Corporation
- Neptune Technology Group Inc
- Schneider Electric
- Badger Meter, Inc
- Itron Inc
- Sensus Worldwide Holdings Ltd.
- Siemens AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Smart Infrastructure
- Control & Automation
- ICT & Analytical Software
- Design & Engineering
Market segment by Application, split into
- Residential
- Commercial
- Utility
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
