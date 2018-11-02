DRAM Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2018-2027

Market Scenario:

DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory) is a subtype of RAM and used to run data or command for computer processor. As the technology is growing and all organization adopting modern equipment’s such as personal computers, servers, workstations to eliminate the human errors and complete the task on time. Market for DRAM is growing rapidly. In the past decade, demand for DRAM Market has increased tremendously as modernization is taking place in various sectors. Currently this market has been valued at US high billion and expected to reach market size of US high billion by the end of forecasted period. Currently DRAM market is growing with the CAGR of high.

The global dynamic random-access memory market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to increasing popularity of mobile devices among people, which is propelling the Dynamic random-access memory market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future The global market of DRAM Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2018 – 2023).

Segmentation:

The Dynamic random-access memory Market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises C Asynchronous DRAM, FPM (Fast Page Mode) DRAM, EDO (Extended Data Output) DRAM, BEDO (Burst Extended Data Output) DRAM, SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM) and RDRAM (Rambus DRAM) and others.

Segmentation by Memory: Comprises 2 Giga Byte, 4 Giga Byte, 8Giga Byte & Among Others.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Consumer electronics (Personal Computers & Mobile Devices), gaming and consoles among others.

Segmentation by DRAM Category: Comprises Component DRAM, Module DRAM among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of DRAM are- Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), Kingston (U.S.), Winbond (Taiwan), Nanya (Taiwan), Powerchip Semiconductor (Taiwan), Qimonda (Germany), Transcend Information (Taiwan), Elpida Memory, Inc. (Japan) among others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is dominating the global dynamic random-access memory market with the largest market share due to due to the increasing manufacture of dynamic random-access memory in emerging countries such as China, Brazil India and others, which is propelling the market growth in this region and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2023. Dynamic random-access memory market in North America market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2018 to 2023 due to rapid due to due emergence of new devices in the computing field which includes hybrid device and ultra-thin notebooks in which dynamic random-access memory are widely used. The European market for dynamic random-access memory market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Industry News:

In May 2016, Samsung brought a new 6GB DRAM chip for mobiles.

In April 2016, Samsung started the production of Industry’s First 10-Nanometer Class DRAM.

In December 2015, Micron Technology, Inc. announced the partnership between Nanya Technology to license the Micron 1x and 1y DRAM technologies.

In November 2015, Micron Technology, Inc., announced the production of 8GB DDR4 NVDIMM in persistent memory category.

