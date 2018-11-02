Dermal Fillers Market by Ingredient Type, By Product Type, By Application, Distribution Channel and Country. Top Key players are Galderma (Nestle), HA-DERMA, MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA, Allergan plc , ADODERM GmbH and Teoxane SA

The global dermal fillers market was valued around US$ XX Mn in 2017 and growing at a significant CAGR over eight years forecast period 2018-2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global dermal fillers market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boosts and restraining factors

Increase in the number of geriatric population around the globe expected to fuel the market for dermal fillers over the forecast period. As per the WHO the growth of the facial filler market is directly proportional to the growing geriatric population, who experience loss of fluid and collagen in the skin as they grow older, that results in the development of wrinkles on the face and neck areas. Moreover, increase in the preference for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures enables the growth of dermal fillers market over the forecast years.

Increasing patients with different cosmetic skin issues like deep lines, wrinkles and scars, diet imbalance are the major factors boosting the revenue growth of the global dermal fillers market. Apart from aforementioned dynamics, increase in healthcare expenditure, low level of pain, and presence of skilled professionals in developed and developing countries for dermal filling are expected to propel the global dermal fillers market over the forecast years.

The global dermal fillers market is segmented based on product type, ingredient, application, end-users and region.

North America dominates the global dermal fillers market

North America accounted for larger revenue share in global dermal fillers market with moderate CAGR. Increase in the preference for non-invasive aesthetic procedures, rise in geriatric population, and increase in disposable income are boosting the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific market projected to grow at significant rate owing to increase in number of dermatology patients and rise in adoption of dermal fillers among younger generation are expected to enhance the market.

Some of the key players in the global dermal fillers market

• Galderma (Nestle) (Switzerland)

• MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA (Germany)

• Allergan plc (Ireland)

• ADODERM GmbH

• Teoxane SA

• Sinclair Pharma plc.

• HA-DERMA

Key development in the global dermal fillers market

Global dermal fillers market has been witnessing new product approvals and launchings by the market players. For instance, in January, 2017, Allergan plc, launched Juvederm First injectable filler designed for improving quality of skin and lasts up to 9 months with just one treatment session. This new innovative product of Allergan works with unique patented VYCROSS technology.

Detailed segmentation

By Product Type

• Absorbable Dermal Fillers

• Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers

By Ingredient Type

• Hyaluronic Acid (HLA)

• Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA)

• Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaH)

• Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

• Collagen

By Application

• Aesthetic Restoration

• Wrinkle Reduction

• Dentistry

• Reconstructive Surgery

By end-users

• Retail Pharmacies

• Beauty/Aesthetic Clinics

• Online Pharmacies

By geographical regions

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

