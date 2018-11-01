SRM Institute of Science & Technology Announces Admission 2019

SRM Institute of Science & Technology has announced the opening of online application for B. Tech degree program in the faculty of Engineering and Technology for all of its group universities. The admission process will be common for Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani and Delhi-NCR Ghaziabad campuses of SRM Institute of Science & Technology, SRM University Delhi-NCR Sonepat Haryana, SRM University AP, Amaravati.

Every year SRM gets an overwhelming response. Last year, B.Tech witnessed over 1,50,000 students applying withcomplete geographic, cultural, and socio-economic representation from all parts of India and from countries over the world.

One of the salient features of 2019 admission is that SRM group of Universities are introducing,Inter Disciplinary Experiential Active Learning (IDEAL) environment. With students in India seeking more inter-disciplinary programs and flexibility in course curriculum, SRM group of universities address this demand by completely leaving the option of program path to the students. A student who is doing a Major in a subject shall have an option of Major specialization enabling him/her deep learning or do Minors enabling him/her to learn courses within the same discipline or across the discipline.Students can chart their IDEAL path enriched further by industry internships and technology-enabled active learning through academic collaborations with some of the top ranked universities in USA, Singapore and other parts of the world.

All admissions to B.Tech is through SRM Joint Entrance ExaminationEngineering. SRMJEEE would be a Computer Based Test conducted across India in 125 centres and few centres in Middle East countries,from 15th to25th April ,2019.Both Resident Indians and Non-Resident Indians can apply for SRMJEEE 2019. NRI candidates who qualify in SRMJEEE 2019 and compete with the domestic candidates through the regular counselling process will get a 35% scholarship on the tuition fee applicable for international students, for all four years. They also have an option to directly apply under International admission categoryby paying the international tuition fee and get admission in any program / campus without taking SRMJEEE.

The online application has opened on Sunday, 28th October 2018 at https://applications.srmuniv.ac.in

SRM Institute of Science & Technology offers several scholarships, fee waiver schemes, teaching and research assistance to meritorious and deserving students, including the Founders’ Scholarship – a 100% waiver of tuition and hostel fees for toppers in SRMJEEE, JEE, CBSE/State Board final and for outstanding sports performance. Large number of students have tremendously benefited from such schemes.