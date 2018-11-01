Smart Ticketing Market 2018 Top Key Players: NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Inside Secure by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Smart ticketing is a system that electronically stores a travel ticket on a microchip which is then embedded on a smartcard. It is a paper free solution and an easier way to maintain a travel ticket.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of smart ticketing market. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the smart ticketing market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of smart ticketing market.

Early adoption of smart ticketing technology in their public transportation and increased business needs are other major factors driving the growth of smart ticketing market. Another major factor driving the growth of smart ticketing market in the Europe region is the presence of key players like Oberthur Technologies (France), ASK (France), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), among others.

The smart ticketing market is growing rapidly over 8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 12 billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

• HID (U.S.)

• Gemalto NV (Netherlands)

• NXP Semiconductors (U.S.)

• Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany)

• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

• Inside Secure (France)

• Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

• Confidex Ltd. (Finland)

• Cubic Corporation (U.S.)

• ASK (France)

Study Objectives of Smart Ticketing Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of thesmart ticketing market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of component, product, system and application.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for smart ticketing

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the smart ticketing

Segments:

Smart ticketing market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component

• Software

• HardwarePOS Terminal Equipment

• Cards & Microchips

• Card Reader

By Product

• Ticket Machine

• E-Ticket

• E-Kiosk

• Smart Parking System

• E-Toll

• Request Tracker

• Others

By System

• Smart Card

• Open Payment System

• Near Field Communication System

By Application

• Railways & Metros

• Sports & Entertainment

• Airlines

• Buses

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Smart Ticketing Market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in smart ticketing market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and increasing use of mobiles devices in that region.

