Organic Pigments Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2026

Organic pigments are artificially synthesized carbon compounds that are used to impart color to substances. They impart transparent colors as opposed to inorganic ones, which produce opaque colors. However, some of the organic pigments synthesized have opaque colors. Organic pigments possess high color strength, but poor dispersibility. They have limited solubility in water, organic solvents, and various kinds of media. Organic pigments are non-toxic and have a better environmental profile vis-à-vis organic pigments, which are toxic and contain metals such as lead and cadmium.

Organic Pigments Market: Overview

Based on type, the organic pigments market can be segmented into azo pigments, phthalocyanine pigments, and High Performance Pigments (HPPs). HPPs is expected to be a rapidly growing segment of the market during the forecast period. In terms of application, the organic pigments market can be divided into printing inks, paints & coatings, cosmetics, plastics, and others. Printing inks are used in food & beverages and consumer goods packaging. Printing inks is anticipated to be a rapidly growing segment of the organic pigments market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the implementation of stringent regulations on the usage of inorganic metallic pigments in food and beverages. Organic pigments are widely used in the food & beverages segment. This is anticipated to drive the demand for organic pigments during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the organic pigments market can be segregated into food & beverages, consumer goods packaging, automotive, industrial, and others.

Organic Pigments Market: Trends & Developments

The organic pigments market has been expanding steadily since the last few years. These pigments are environmentally friendly. This is a major driver of the market. These pigments are widely used in food & beverages and cosmetics industries. They are also used in master batches for imparting colors to plastics. However, high cost of organic pigments is a restraint to the organic pigments market. High cost of organic pigments is particularly hampering the paints & coatings segment, wherein regulations are not stringent and inorganic pigments are still the dominant type. Rise in popularity of mixed metal oxide based inorganic pigments is another challenge faced by the organic pigments market. Mixed metal oxide based inorganic pigments are non-toxic. They are used as an alternative to lead chromate pigments.

Organic Pigments Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global organic pigments market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the major region of the global organic pigments market. The market in the region is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Europe and North America are other key regions of the global organic pigments market. High demand for organic pigments in these regions can be ascribed to the presence of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of metallic pigments in applications related to food and beverages. The organic pigments market in Europe and North America is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are a relatively smaller regions of the global organic pigments market. However, these regions are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the organic pigments market during the forecast period.

Organic Pigments Market: Key Players

The organic pigments market is largely organized and dominated by players that have been operating since many decades. Major players operating in the organic pigments market are BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), DIC Corporation (Japan), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Lanxess (Germany), Sun Chemicals (the U.S.), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. (India), Pidilite Industries Ltd. (India), Ferro Corporation (the U.S.), Trust Chem Co. Ltd. (China), Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dominion Colour Corporation (Canada), and Toyocolor Co. Ltd. (Japan).

