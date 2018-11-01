Global Security Analytics Market to reach a market size of $11.4 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Security Analytics Market (2016-2022), the market is expected to attain a market size of $11.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period.

Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)

Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)

Rising security threats due to the use of laser targeted methods to breach security networks and regulatory frame work for adherence of standards are the factors driving the security analytics market. Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), bring your own devices (BYOD), and rapid growth of deployment of web & cloud based business applications are an invitation for cyber criminals. The growing threat in the aforementioned applications is the factor leading to wide adoption of security services and eventually market growth.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-security-analytics-market/

In 2015, Web security analytics holds the maximum share among different applications of security analytics. Considering the opportunity available for the adoption of Endpoint security analytics, the technology would find speedy adoption and is expected to witness highest CAGR of 28.5% in the market during the period 2016-2022.

Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)

Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)

Among the deployment type, cloud based deployment holds the dominant position in security analytics market. Government & defense sector has dominated the Security Analytics market and held a market share of around 20% in 2015. It & Telecom sector would witness highest CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Share by Application – 2022 (in %)

Global Security Analytics Market Revenue Share by Application – 2022 (in %)

The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region is seeking promising potential and would grow at a fastest CAGR of 31.4% during 2016-2022. In North America, U.S continues its dominance in this market with a market size of $819.5 million, in 2015. The Canada market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 25.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Security Analytics market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Microsoft Corporation, FireEye, Inc., BAE Systems, Logrhythm, Inc., Alien Vault, Inc. and Open Text Corporation.

Segmentation

Global Security Analytics Market By Application

Web Security Analytics

Network Security Analytics

Endpoint Security Analytics

Application Security Analytics

Others

Global Security Analytics Market By Solution Type

Product

Services

Professional

Managed

Global Security Analytics Market By Deployment Type

Cloud Based Security Analytics

On-Premise

Global Security Analytics Market By Vertical

Government & Defense

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Transport

Others

Global Security Analytics Market By Geography

North America Security Analytics Market

US. Security Analytics Market

Canada Security Analytics Market

Mexico Security Analytics Market

Rest of North America Security Analytics Market

Europe Security Analytics Market

Germany Security Analytics Market

UK. Security Analytics Market

France Security Analytics Market

Russia Security Analytics Market

Spain Security Analytics Market

Italy Security Analytics Market

Rest of Europe Security Analytics Market

Asia-Pacific Security Analytics Market

China Security Analytics Market

Japan Security Analytics Market

India Security Analytics Market

South Korea Security Analytics Market

Singapore Security Analytics Market

Malaysia Security Analytics Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Security Analytics Market

LAMEA Security Analytics Market

Brazil Security Analytics Market

Argentina Security Analytics Market

UAE Security Analytics Market

Saudi Arabia Security Analytics Market

South Africa Security Analytics Market

Nigeria Security Analytics Market

Rest of LAMEA Security Analytics Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

FireEye, Inc.

BAE Systems

HP Enterprise Company

Logrhythm, Inc.

Alien Vault, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Related Reports:

North America Security Analytics Market

Europe Security Analytics Market

Asia Pacific Security Analytics Market

LAMEA Security Analytics Market