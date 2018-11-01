Cloud Contact Center Market 2018 – 2025 : Growth, Size, Analysis, Industry Share And Forecast Report

In 2017, the global Cloud Contact Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Contact Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Contact Center development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

8×8, Inc.

Five9

Cisco

Genesys

Oracle

Newvoicemedia

Connect First

Aspect Software

Nice Ltd.

3clogic

Bt Group

West Corporation

Liveops

Mitel Networks Corporation

Ozonetel Systems Pvt. Ltd

Evolve IP, LLC.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunication and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Contact Center are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.