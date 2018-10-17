Video on Demand in Hospitality Market worth 19.11 Billion USD by 2021

The report “Video on Demand in Hospitality Market by Solution (Pay TV, IPTV, and OTT), by Service, by Delivery Model, by User type, by Revenue Model, and by Region – Global Forecast to 2021”, The Video on Demand (VOD) in hospitality market is expected to reach USD 19.11 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. VOD in hospitality is growing gradually and been adopted by users for watching on-demand videos, events, and advertisements. The continuous developments in this technology and its solutions have also encouraged hospitality segments to adopt VOD solutions and services.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2PuEZMD

Rising need for Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) solution is driving the VOD in hospitality market

There has been rise in the adoption of VOD solutions such as pay TV, Internet Protocol Television, and OTT among hospitality businesses. The hotels and other luxury resorts are adopting IPTV VOD solutions to provide in-room viewing experience for guest. These IPTV allow guest to record, rewind, forward, and pause the video content they are watching along with this, IPTV also helps them to set wake-up calls, request room service, view their bills, and check out services.

Rising need for smartphones and tablets as delivery model is driving the VOD in hospitality market

Now-a-days individuals prefer using their smart phones and tablets to browse internet while staying at hotels or sitting at restaurants. Many hotels do provide their devices to their guests to work on internet, or browse various websites but many people do not find it safe due to rising data hacking activities. Hence, most of the hospitality segments have started providing WiFi and 3G networking connections so that guest can make use the internet on their own devices.

North America is expected to adopt VOD in hospitality solutions and services significantly in 2016

The North American region has been a predominately concerned market toward the adoption of VOD solutions and services. The high adoption of digital technology among hospitality industry is helping the VOD market to grow in North America. Moreover, in this region the U.S. and Canada based hospitality segments are using VOD services significantly for marketing and branding of their hotels, resorts, and others.

The VOD in hospitality market consists of major players such as Alcatel-lucent (France), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), AT&T(U.S.), Cisco (U.S.), and Apple (U.S.). There is also a significant presence of other players such as Microsoft (U.S.), Akamai (U.S.), Avaya (U.S.), and Netflix (U.S.) in this market.

Browse 65 market data tables with 55 figures spread through 127 pages and in-depth TOC on “Video on Demand in Hospitality Market by Solution (Pay TV, IPTV, and OTT), by Service, by Delivery Model, by User type, by Revenue Model, and by Region – Global Forecast to 2021”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/video-demand-hospitality-market-125991269.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com