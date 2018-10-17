Soluble Dietary Fibre Market by Type, Trend, Industry Growth, 2024 | Axiom MRC

Axiom MRC added an, “Soluble Dietary Fibre Market Report, By Type, Application, Source and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Soluble fibres attract water and converts into gel during digestion, thereby slowing the digestion process.

Soluble Dietary Fibre Market Analysis:

Soluble fibres are found in oat bran, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, peas, and some fruits and vegetables. They are also found in psyllium, a common fibre supplement. Some types of soluble fibre may help lower risk of heart disease. Top sources of soluble dietary fibre include beans, peas, oats, barley, fruits, and avocados. soluble fibre boosts the population of beneficial bacteria in the gut, which is linked to improved immunity, anti-inflammatory effects and enhances mood.

The global soluble dietary fibre has gained sustainable growth owing to increasing instances of constipation and other digestive diseases. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growth of convenience food sector. The factors such as growing health consciousness among consumers and awareness about health benefits of soluble dietary fibres, rise in incidence of chronic diseases and increasing demand from pharma, food, and feed manufactures to incorporate soluble dietary fibres into their products, are driving the soluble dietary fibre market.

Soluble Dietary Fibre Market Segmentation:

Soluble Dietary Fibre Market by Type:

Insulin

Polydextrose

Pectin

Beta- Glucane

Soluble Dietary Fibre Market by Application:

Foods & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed.

Soluble Dietary Fibre Market by Source:

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Nuts & Seeds.

Soluble Dietary Fibre Market by Geography:

By geography soluble dietary fibre market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe.

Soluble Dietary Fibre Market Players:

Some of the key participants in the insoluble dietary fibre market are AdvoCare International, L.P. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barndad Nutrition ((U.S.), Cargill, Inc, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated, Interfiber (Poland), J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH Co KG (Germany), Roquette Frères (France), Solvaira Specialties (U.S.), Sunopta Inc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Unipektin Ingredients AG (Switzerland).

