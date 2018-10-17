Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) Market Newest Professional Survey up to Forecast 2024

Axiom MRC added an, “Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) Market Report, By Type, Source, Manufacturing Technologies and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Fatty acids which contain more than one double bond in their backbone are called as polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) Market Analysis:

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for human body and are consumed through food.

By their chemical structure, Polyunsaturated fatty acids can be classified into methylene-interrupted polyenes, conjugated fatty acids and others.

Rising concerns for healthcare, rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing demand for polyunsaturated fatty acids are some of the factors are expected to drive this market in near future. However, increasing cost of fish oil, climatic problems in conserving fisheries, lack of recommended daily intake may hinder the growth of this market.

Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) Market Segmentation:

Omega-3 PUFA by Type:

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA).

Omega-3 PUFA by Source:

The various sources through which omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids can be obtained are anchovy, salmon, plant, menhaden, seed, krill, nut, cod and tuna.

Omega-3 PUFA by Manufacturing Technologies:

Processing Of Fish Oil

Concentrating Process

Decontamination

Other Product Technologies.

Omega-3 PUFA by Geography:

Global omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids are classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to consume majority of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and followed by it is Europe.

Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) Market Players:

Some of the key companies of this market profiled in the report are Acasti Pharma Inc., Aker Biomarine AS, Algae Biosciences Corporation, Austral Group S.A.A., BASF SE, Aurora Algae, Inc., BTSA BiotecnologíasAplicadas S.L, Denomega Pure Health, Enzymotec Ltd., Marine Ingredients, Cyvex Nutrition, Inc., HuataiBiopharm Inc., Jiangsu Auqi Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., EPAX AS, Stepan Company, Chemport, Inc., Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co Ltd., Golden Omega SA, Omega Protein Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Ayanda AS, GC Rieber Oils, Guangdong Runke Bioengineering Co Ltd, BASF AS, Cellana Inc., Croda International Plc, KD-Pharma GmbH, Source-Omega LLC, Felda IFFCO LLC, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, and Royal DSM NV.

