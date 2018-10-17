Middle East And Africa Bioinsecticides Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018-2023)

Bioinsecticides are biological pesticides used to control insects that are harmful to plants. Most of these bioinsecticides uses the organic toxins to kill insects which reduces the yield of the crop. Unlike synthetic pesticides, Bioinsecticides doesn’t cause environmental hazards.

Middle East and Africa Bioinsecticides Market was worth USD 0.230 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 0.470 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 15.81 %.

Rise in crop loss due to insects and diseases, changing farming practices, and development of pest-resistance to various chemicals are some of the major drivers propelling the growth of the market. Stringent Regulations on pesticide use is factor restraining the growth of the market.

Middle East and Africa Bioinsecticides Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Crop Type, Mode of Application, Formulation and Mechanism. Based on Type, Market is segmented into Predators, Pathogens & Parasites, and natural insecticides. The pathogens are further segmented into Bacillus Thuringiensis, Beauveria Bassiana, Verticillium Lecanii, Metarhizium Anisopliae and others. Based on Crop Type, Market is segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and others. Based on Formulation, Market is segmented into Dry and Liquid. Based on Mode of Application, Market is further segmented into Soil treatment, seed treatment, foliar spray, and post-harvest. Based on Mechanism, Market is segmented into Mating Disruption, Anti-Feeding, Suffocation, and Desiccation. Geographically, this market is further segmented in to Middle East and Africa.

Major Players influencing the Middle East and Africa Bioinsecticides market are Valent Biosciences Corporation, Syngenta AG, Bayer Crop Science AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Novozymes A/S, and Koppert B.V.

