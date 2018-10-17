Botanical Skin Care Ingredients Market : Top Industry Manufacturers Analysis

Botanical skin care ingredients are defined as the ingredients that are produced from plant parts like leaf, roots, flowers and others explicitly used in the skin care products. Increase in popularity of the organic and fair trade certifications in cosmetics is encouraging higher demand for botanical skin care ingredients globally.

Increase in working women population and improved spend towards cosmetics especially botanical extract-based will continue to drive botanical skin care ingredients market globally. Among the various product types natural plant oils (essential oils) have caught attention among the cosmetic brands backed by an increase in interest in aromatherapy, natural remedies and other properties like relaxing or refreshing.

Reasons for Covering this Title

The report provides in-depth dive study of the botanical skin care ingredients covering all the aspects with related categories including primary ingredients, forms, grades, nature and end-uses. The study provided in the botanical skin care ingredients includes strategy and business planning with market size, growth rates, and factors affecting the supply and demand, regulations and consumer trends. The report also encompasses technological developments, indicating innovations in botanical skin care ingredients briefing about the growing segments or stages driving higher attention in product launches. Europe will hold the lion’s share in the botanical skin care ingredients market over the forecast period backed by having the most significant market share in global cosmetics market ~29% followed by North America ~21%. The report encompasses in a detailed study of the segments and sub-segments of botanical skin care ingredients.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Botanical Skin Care Ingredients market is projected to witness a positive trend over the forecast period. Manufacturers of botanical skin care ingredients are offering natural ingredients with highest quality standards, and consumer safety. The skin care companies are continually exploring into newer natural herbal ingredients as consumers are tending more towards natural ingredients based skin cosmetics and skin care products. Increase in consumer awareness, improved product information on various social media platform and e-commerce websites are stressing manufacturers to focus more detailed information on the source and origin of the skin-care products. The rise in air pollution, adulteration in diets, and higher intake of fast foods rich in carbohydrates has resulted in skin concerns demanding for more top skin care and management which further calls for higher demand for botanical skin care ingredients. Increase in allergies towards chemical based skin care products is additionally driving the growth of botanical skin care ingredients.

Global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients market are Mountain Rose Herbs, Saba Botanical, Prakruti Products Pvt. Ltd., Dried Ingredients, LLC, Umalaxmi Organics Pvt. Ltd, Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt Ltd, Linnea SA, Rutland Biodynamics Ltd, RIBUS, Berjé Inc. The Green Labs LLC., and others.