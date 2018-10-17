Aerosol Packaging Market to represent a significant expansion at 4.6% CAGR by 2027

With the wide range of applications, aerosol technology is gaining traction. Increasing demand for innovative products including hair spray and sun care products, the demand for aerosol cans is also rising. Being a hygienic, sustainable and efficient means of dispensing, the aerosol packaging is widely used across the brands. Moreover, they are also being made using recyclable aluminum or steel. Companies are also focusing on developing lightweight aerosol packaging without affecting its integrity. For example, Ball in 2012 developed metal technology that helps to use recycled aluminum to manufacture aerosol packaging. In terms of volume, the global aerosol packaging market is anticipated to be pegged at 25.37 Bn units by 2027

According to the report by Research Report Insights (RRI), the personal care and cosmetics is expected to be the major contributor to the global aerosol packaging. It is anticipated to hold 40% share during 2017-2027. Moreover, the global personal care and cosmetics market is anticipated to exceed $4 billion by 2027 end. APEJ is also anticipated to gain significant market share in the global aerosol packaging market. APEJ is expected to surpass North America in aerosol packaging in terms of volume by 2027. The estimates point to a revenue growth from about US$ 6,428.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 10,113.0 Mn by the end of 2027, resulting in a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period

However, changing customer preference towards more eco-friendly packaging product without harmful effect is hampering the demand for aerosol packaging. As it contains few organic compounds which have been considered harmful by researchers. Moreover, increasing use of roll-ons instead of deodorant sprays is also resulting in a decrease in demand for aerosol packaging.

The report segments the global aerosol packaging market on the basis of Volume Size (Less than 100 ml, 100 ml – 250 ml, 251 ml – 500 ml, More than 500 ml); on the basis of Material Type (Aluminium, Tin-Plated Steel, Others (Plastic, Glass)); on the basis of Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care (Deodorants, Hairspray Products, Shaving Care Products, Others (sun care products), Household Products, Automotive/Industrial Products, Others (Food, Pharmaceuticals, etc.); on the basis of Product Type (Aerosol Cans, Others (Aerosol Bottles, Jars)); on the basis of Can Type (Necked in, Shaped Wall, Straight Wall).

Companies focusing on innovative aerosol packaging solutions

Manufacturers are constantly working towards introducing better packaging solutions that can eliminate risks associated with aerosols. For instance, Noatec in 2016 launched FLEXPACK, a greener and safer alternative to aerosols. The FLEXPACK dispensing system does not use compressed air, eliminating the risk of corrosion and explosion. Similarly, Unilever in 2013 launched compressed spray deodorant aluminum container with less propellant. Moreover, Unilever has also pledged to use 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. However, more such companies are focusing on introducing new technology in aerosol packaging.

Cyclo Industries also recently introduced latest innovative aerosol packaging in the U.S. the company has introduced an all-around spiral debossing, providing a better look and feeling on aerosol cans. This will also provide easy grip on the cans.

Aerosol & Dispensing Forum, and Packaging of Perfumes, Cosmetics & Design is also judging entries for its innovation award. The winners will be announced at the trade show on September 6, 2017. The entries will be judged on unique design, gesture, innovation and process. Hence, companies are focusing to innovate aerosol packages using new technologies and innovation.

However, according to the British Aerosol Manufacturers’ Association (BAMA), the U.K. aerosol industry has continued to thrive with more than 1.5 billion aerosol cans filled in 2016. Despite the figures being slightly lower as compared to 2015. The demand for products in aerosol packs is still rising across the different product range.

With the rising demand and innovative solutions, manufacturers are also increasing investment to expand production capacity. For example, Plastipak Packaging is planning to expand production capacity by investing $15 million. Moreover, Plastipak’s growth is due to innovative technologies such as Aerosol, ThermoShape, Direct Object Printing, etc. the company also operates four recycling centers globally.

Key Player:

