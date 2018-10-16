Saskatchewan Issued Invitations in its Largest Expression of Interest Draw

Saskatchewan issued 853 invitations to the Express Entry candidates in its Occupations In-Demand Immigration and Express Entry sub-categories for provincial nomination application through its Expression of Interest (EOI) Draw held on 10th October 2018.

A total of 359 invitations were issued to the candidates in Express Entry sub-category and the lowest-ranked candidate has a score of 60 under the point assessment grid of Saskatchewan.

Remaining 494 invitations were issued to the candidates in the Occupations In-Demand sub-category. The lowest-ranked candidate has a score of 63.

The minimum score for both the sub-categories was the lowest drafted till date since the time Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) selected the Expression of Interest (EOI) System in July 2018.

The Express Entry sub-category of SINP is linked to the Federal Express Entry System that manages the candidate’s pool for the three main economic immigration classes, “Federal Skilled Worker Class, Canadian Experience Class, and Federal Skilled Trades Class.”

The Express Entry candidates must score a minimum of 60 on the point assessment grid of Saskatchewan and must have a work experience in a highly skilled occupation from the In-Demand Occupations list among the other criteria.

Candidates will get an additional 600 points towards their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) Score on receiving a provincial nomination. They will get the preference for the application of Canada PR.

The Occupation In-Demand sub-category is not aligned with the Express Entry System. It is eligible for the candidates who score a minimum of 60 points on the point assessment grid of Saskatchewan and have a work experience of at least 1 year in the past 10 years in one of the Occupation from the In-Demand Occupations List among other criteria.

For a consideration under the two subcategories of Saskatchewan, the candidates must first submit their Expression of Interest profile. They will get the rank score based on their answers to the factors including education, proficiency in English or French, and work experience, among other factors.

SINP Updated its In-Demand List

SINP remove two occupations from the In-Demand Occupations List on 11th October 2018. The occupations are:

1 Agricultural Representatives, Consultants and Specialists – NOC 2123

2 Medical Sonographers – NOC 3216

The removal brought the In-Demand Occupations list to 20.