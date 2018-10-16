Colorelaxation Announces Free Diamond Embroidery Box For Any Purchase Of $59 Or Above

October 13, 2018 – Diamond paintings are unique because of their sheer elegance and grandeur. These are stunning art and craft pieces that can adorn any wall to enhance its aesthetic value. Colorelaxation has a large collection of diamond paintings that feature flowers, animals, different figures, beautiful landscape etc. These paintings are available at discount prices and one can find unique art pieces at affordable prices to decorate their room. Besides price discounts, the online art and craft store also offers a free diamond embroidery box to any buyer who spends at least $59 on buying diamond paintings.

Besides diamond paintings, they also offer painting by number kits, which include high quality colors, canvas, brushes and diamonds. They have a number of DIY diamond paintings and diamond painting kits that one can take help to explore their own creativity. The artworks and canvases are available in different shapes and sizes and with various themes to choose from. Thus, one can find a perfect DIY diamond painting for an occasion and can impress others with his/her own imagination and inventiveness. The online art shop has exact products for every painting enthusiast at unbeatable prices.

According to the spokesperson of Colorelaxation, one will be amazed while exploring their exceptional collection of adorable diamond paintings. The animal diamond painting collection throws many choices, such as paintings of owls, tigers, dolphins, eagles, wolves and so on. While paintings like birds on a tree and peacocks are extremely attention grabbing and wonderful to elevate the beauty and charm of any room or a place where these paintings are installed. They also have a unique collection of diamond figure paintings with many usual figures such as girls having fun, women riding on bikes, sitting in the rain, women in a restaurant and so on.

The spokesperson reveals that their paint by number collection also features some remarkable art works that one will love to explore. These include animal abstracts, birds, flowers, city life and others. To glimpse through the entire collection of elegant diamond paintings and to take advantage of their free gift offer, one can visit the website https://colorelaxation.com.

About Colorelaxation

Colorelaxation is a wonderful art and craft online shop, powered by the virtues of Integrity, Creativity, and Professionalism. They are the burgeoning Diamond Paintings, Painting by Numbers and other forms of Art and Craft store, established to serve the needs of ardent art lovers to get their favorite pieces. Through beautiful pieces of art and craft, they inspire happiness and positivity and establish a rock-solid relationship with every soul who places an order.

For Media Enquiry –

Telephone: 1-909-321-4051

Email: support@colorelaxation.com

Website: https://colorelaxation.com