3D Semiconductor Packaging Market is estimated to reach $12 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2016 to 2024. 3D semiconductor packaging is an innovative packaging technology of semiconductor chips that are manufactured by stacking and interconnecting of silicon wafers, to perform as a single device. Various features such as reduced space consumption, better overall performance, and enhanced efficiency have increased its penetration across various applications areas such as electronics, healthcare, industrial, and IT & Telecommunication, among others. Heavy spending on research & development by numerous companies and growing adoption of 3D semiconductor packaging across various industries pose an increased demand for 3D semiconductor packaging in the coming years.

Increase in number of portable electronic devices, short replacement period of electronics products, and technological superiorities over 2D packaging technology are the major factors driving the global 3D semiconductor packaging market. However, high initial capital investment may hamper the market growth. Growing trend of internet of things would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global 3D semiconductor packaging market is bifurcated by technology, material type and industry vertical. By technology, the market is further segmented into 3D package-on-package, 3D wire-bonded, 3D fan-out based, 3D through-silicon-via, and others. By material type, the market is categorized into bonding wire, organic substrate, encapsulation resin, leadframe, ceramic package, die attach material, and others. By industry vertical, the market is segregated into industrial, electronics, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, automotive & transport, aerospace & defense, and others.

Based on geography, the global 3D semiconductor packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the 3D semiconductor packaging market are Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Amkor Technology, ASE group, Ltd., SUSS MicroTec AG., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, among others.

Scope of 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market

Technology Type Segments

3D package-on-package

3D wire-bonded

3D fan-out based

3D through-silicon-via

Others

Materials Type Segments

Bonding wire

Organic substrate

Encapsulation resin

Leadframe

Ceramic package

Die attach material

Others

Industry Vertical Type Segments

Industrial

Electronics

Healthcare

IT & telecommunication

Automotive & transport

Aerospace & defense

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

