Hybrid Street Lighting Systems Market Size, Share and 2018-2023 Segment by Type

A hybrid street lighting system is a standalone outdoor lighting system used to illuminate an open area or a street. The hybrid street lights are powered by solar and wind energy. The hybrid street lighting system typically consists of a compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) or light-emitting diode (LED) fixed inside as a luminaire, which is mounted on a pole.

This report focuses on the Hybrid Street Lighting Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in government support is one of the primary drivers for market growth. The increased collaboration between the local governments, international organizations, and regional non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are also expected to contribute to the growth of the hybrid street lighting market. The rise in support has been observed due to the technology improvements offering better living conditions for citizens, and many schemes have been put in place across Asia and Africa for the development of the market. Moreover, these schemes, announced by the governments provide subsidies and discounts to the projects focussed on growth and application of the solar lighting schemes, and it also guarantees no cutting down of profit margins for the vendors. Thus, the growth of the market in developing countries propels the hybrid street lighting systems market in the future.

The rising urbanization has been one of the latest trends that gain traction in the market. The mounting urbanization leads to governments increasing their services and facilities such as drinking water facility, street lighting, and waste management. In addition, the expansion of street light services will rise the power consumption and spending for the municipalities. However, adoption of off-grid technologies such as the hybrid street lighting systems in municipalities is also foreseen to propel the requirement for off-grid power systems, particularly in the emerging countries of Africa and Asia.

