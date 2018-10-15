Fresher’s Party 2K18 at SISTec Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec

When it comes to partying hard, nothing can stop the students of Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec. The fresher’s party which was held at SISTec on 13th Oct was a mix of great talent and all the fresher enthusiasm that one can ask for.

The students were thrilled with the presence of DJ who made sure there was never a dull moment with his hit tracks. Shortlisted students were picked up for competing for the final battle. Mr Honey Pawar & Ms. Kritika Rana Bagged up the title of Mr & Ms fresher’s 2K18.

#SISTec Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec

