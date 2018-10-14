Seismic Support Vessels Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2028

Market Overview:

Seismic support vessels are vessels that are particularly designed to transport oil and gas, personnel and drilling equipment to offshore. Offshore support vessels are designed as anchor handling vessels, platform supply vessels, crew boats, seismic vessels, combination vessels and other. The seismic support vessels operate mostly in seas and oceans to help the oil companies to study the subsea geological structures and to recognize possible hydrocarbon reserves. Seismic support vessels market is projected to grow in the coming years, in 2017 market size of the seismic support vessels was XX million and in 2028 is expected to reach at XX million with the CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

With the advancement of technologies in the offshore oil & gas industry, activities such as seismic surveys are on the rise to minimize the environmental impact of oil and gas exploration on Earth as well as to reduce the probability of drilling dry wells. This factor propels the demand for seismic support vessels, which in turn accelerates the growth of the seismic support vessels market. To increase the security and safety of the countries, most nations have increased their defence budgets, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the seismic support vessels market. Seismic support vessels also help determine natural calamities and are useful in research surveys.

Manufacturers of seismic support vessels continuously focus on integrating advanced technologies and features such as high functionality, large work deck, low noise, low fuel consumption and large accommodation capacity seismic support vessels, which can increase the efficiency, capacity and optimize the accuracy of geological and hydrographic survey in harsh conditions.

Market Players:

Bourbon Corporation SA, Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., SEACOR Marine LLC, Tidewater Inc., AbdonCallais Offshore, LLC, Farstad Shipping ASA, Island Offshore Management AS, Halul Offshore Services Company W.L.L., Edison Chouest Offshore, LLC and Maersk Supply Service A/S. are some of the prominent players in the seismic support vessels market.

Market Segmentation:

The seismic support vessels market can be segmented into application, dimension and regions. Based on application the market is segmented into geological survey, oil & gas industry and defence industry. Further on the basis of dimension the seismic support vessels market is segmented into less than 40 m, between 40m – 70m and Greater than 70m. On the basis of region, the seismic support vessels market can be segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. In the coming years it is expected that in APAC region, the South East Asia and China will be the most attractive regions in the global seismic support vessels market as they have longer coastlines and these regions show high demand for seismic support vessel from the offshore oil & gas industry.

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Geological survey

– Oil & gas industry

– Defence industry

Market segmented on the basis of fuel used:

– Gasoline

– Diesel

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

