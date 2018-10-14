IMbesharam.com launches Global Adult Store for NRIs, offering FreeShipping to 80 countries (+video)

Besharam announces the 1st Adult Store for NRI’s that educates, communicates and delivers World Class products at Indian Wallet prices worldwide, launching this Diwali 2018

ATLANTA, GA – Besharam (IMBesharam.com), India’s largest and most loved Adult Store is launching the Global Adult Store for Indians living in United States, Canada, Middle East, United Kingdom, Europe, West Africa, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand.

Besharam has been India’s favorite adult store for 5 years now, showcasing over 120 brands and over 2000 unique products on its beautiful website IMbesharam.com. With over 275,000 orders delivered in India and over 6000 in the Middle East, 15,000+ positive reviews online, over 250,000 fans and followers on its social media channels it is also the most talked about Adult Brand featured in over 120 media articles and features including Maxim, Yourstory, TechInAsia, Yahoo, Times of India, Economic Times, Zee News, Star TV, XBIZ, EAN, VICE, Entrepreneur and many many more. Sunny Leone is the face of the brand and has been Google’s most searched person in India, 5 years in a row now.

The passionate founders, Raj Armani & Salim Rajan, both US Citizens of Indian Origin have been successful in introducing an unconventional brand that was bold and ahead of its time as well as long time due coming to India. They present their 5 years journey in an entertaining video (http://bit.ly/globaladultstore) to highlight their accomplishments and vision for next 5 years.

The GLOBAL Adult Store will reach out to Indians & South Asians living outside of their home countries, an affluent 75M (2016 statistics) population unified by food, culture and lifestyle. While the size of the NRI audience is smaller ~75M compared to the Indians in India ~1.3B+, what is vastly unique about them is their familiarity to adult products, frequent visibility and lessor inhibitions due to a less judgemental society abroad. The most conservative estimates put this to a $200M market potential that has not been explored yet.

The GLOBAL Adult Store will leverage the knowledge gained from analysing the data of over 60 months of buying habits of Indians, and the expertise in managing the various challenges that come in catering to the laws, customs and local traditions of the Indian community. The Top 2 questions asked till date are 1. How Discreet is the Delivery? 2. Will the product guarantee better experience in bed? The Indo-American brand resolve those concerns, answer the questions and more on IMbesharam.com. The custom logistics will also offer specialized clearance services for countries that require additional processing. FREE Shipping is always offered for orders $25 & up in the USA, and $150 & up worldwide. For orders of less value, we will have extremely discounted USPS, DHL & UPS shipping. The motto of Besharam is, ‘International Brands for Indian Hands’.

Many Non Resident Indians have access to the adult products in the West and have been purchasing it from online stores like Amazon.com, Adam&Eve, LoveHoney, AnnSummers and others, however a lot of Indians, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, SriLankan and other south asians we interviewed in USA, Canada, UK and Middle East have neither been aware of nor ever expressed interaction with adult products. But they were very excited and extremely curious to try themselves or with partner. We realized that there exists a big gap in the supply and demand for the NRI audience. Unlike in India where demand exceeds supply, abroad this demand is still unknown as many of our cousins have not explored this products before. I am sure you would be wondering ‘How come’ and Why they need it…but thats what 100’s of journalists & tech bloggers must have thought when Steve Jobs introduced them first to an iPAD. It was only when people saw it, they figured what they can do and how they can use, and thus iPAD’s are as common to each professional as a MontBlanc Pen in his suit

The undisputed fact of sales is based on human psychology which says, Considering all other factors being standard (like pricing, packaging and service) If a buyer likes you and trusts you, they will buy from you. Besharam has earned the trust of Indians in India, and now with the GLOBAL store, it aims to communicate, educate and deliver world class adult products at compelling prices to Indians Worldwide. Besharam was founded by Indians for Indians, So the NRI audience will be able to browse & shop from a brand they can relate to and connect with.

The GLOBAL Adult Store will go LIVE this Diwali 2018. It will have offer some of the most desired products from exclusive brands like Womanizer, Satisfyer, We-Vibe, Lelo, Fleshlight, Kiiroo, OhMIBod, Bijoux Indiscrets, Rocks Off, Screaming O, Fifty Shades of Grey, Sex & Mischief, Liberator, Amorelie, KamaSutra, Rhythm Toys, System Jo, Pjur, Sliquid, Bathmate, Bodywand, Fun-Factory, Tenga, Penthouse, ANeros, Baci, ReneRofe, BSwish, AutoBlow and many more. The orders will be discreetly packaged and shipped to all states in USA & Canada, and to all countries that UPS/DHL/Fedex delivers including United Kingdom, Europe, Kenya, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Pakistan, SriLanka, UAE, Saudi, Qatar, Oman and other countries in the Middle East.