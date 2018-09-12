TR King Insurance Marketing Boosts Efforts of Insurance Professionals

TR King Insurance Marketing offers services that boost efficiency and fuel sales for insurance providers. On top of expert guidance and assistance in prospecting and closing, the organization also provides access to tools that streamline work processes.

[Roanoke, 09/12/2018] – TR King Insurance Marketing, a field marketing company based in Virginia, provides services that boost the visibility and efficiency efforts of professionals in the insurance industry. On top of helping insurance agents find quality, top-rated products by trusted national carriers, they also offer access to powerful tools and resources that can assist in marketing their products as well as in expediting work processes.

Driving Sales, Efficiency for Insurance Providers

TR King Insurance Marketing helps clients sign high-level contracts with some of today’s most reputable insurance carriers for both life and health, as well as find access to online training programs and exclusive agent discounts, among many other benefits.

The organization’s services help clients reap the following benefits:

• Comprehensive Product Range – The organization helps agents find quality carriers for various insurance types, including Traditional Life Insurance, Medicare Advantage Insurance, and Medicare Supplement Insurance. TR King Insurance Marketing helps improve their clients’ product range by providing them with the opportunity to partner with multiple carriers.

• Direct Contracts – Direct contracts between agents and carriers mean that the agent receives compensation directly from the carrier, eliminating the need to be a licensed-only agent.

• Online Contracting Technology – The organization provides access to Surancebay’s SureLC Software, which helps preserve the agents’ time by cutting down paperwork.

• Online Training Programs – Through free access to the company’s Final Expense 101 training program, agents can advance their product knowledge.

• Exclusive Agent Discounts – Agents receive major discounts on tools that help them succeed in the field. They also gain access to trusted array lead resources for a consistent flow of clients.

These are just some benefits insurance providers can gain from partnering with TR King Insurance Marketing. Interested parties are encouraged to speak with one of their consultants to learn more about their offerings.

About TR King Insurance Marketing

TR King Insurance Marketing is a Virginia–based insurance field marketing organization that helps drive sales for providers of both life and health insurance. The company draws from a wealth of industry experience and expertise, which currently benefits more 2,000 independent insurance agents.

Find the full details here: https://www.trkingim.com.