Planting Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 23.68 Billion by 2023.

Overview:

In the year 2018, Global Planting Equipment Market was valued at USD 17.53 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 23.68 Billion at pace of 6.2% CAGR.

Planting Equipment uses various types of tools and machinery to enhnace the crop quality and productivity. These equipments also benefit the farmers to sow seeds in the agriculutral land. Harvesters and tractors are mainly used for sowing the seeds. Planting machinery helps to increase the precision agricultural practices, improves efficiency, and reduce manual intervention in agriculture.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Planting Equipment market is driven due to factors like increasing use of automation in agriculture sector, favorable government subsidies, lack of arable land for cultivating crops, limited availability of labor, prevalence of contract farming. In addition, advancement of technologies, introduction of advanced machinery, and improving farming techniques are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of machinery, and lack of awareness about Planting Equipment in the rural areas which is expected to hinder the growth rate for Planting Equipment Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Planting Equipment market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. Europe holds the largest market share in the Global Planting Equipment Market. Asia-Pacific regions like India and China are rapidly growing due to rising demand for planting equipments, and increasing production of crops is expected to witness high growth rate for Planting Equipment Market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Planting Equipment market are Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Buhler Industries, Inc., Kinze Manufacturing, Inc., SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd., and Morris Industries Ltd.

