Gaithersburg HVAC Company Evaluates Different Types Of Heating Systems

Gaithersburg, Maryland (webnewswire) September 12, 2018 – Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Gaithersburg HVAC company, recently released a blog post explaining the differences between centralized and decentralized heating. Each type of heating is better suited to different living situations, and it is important to understand the best model for your Maryland heating installations.

Centralized heating generates heat from a single source and distributes it to other rooms in the home. These heating units are a good choice for homes and small businesses that do not require different temperature levels. It is easy to control from one thermostat, provides consistent temperatures from room to room, and is generally very efficient. It is also easy to maintain and provides a lower cost of heating over time. However, central heating units may come with a high installation cost. There is limited flexibility regarding the temperature in each room and the amount of space needed in which to place a central heating unit. The building must also have space for necessary pipes and ducts.

Decentralized heating systems allow owners to control the temperature in distinct areas of a building. This type of heating system is often easier and cheaper to install, and can be particularly cost-effective for large offices and similar buildings. Decentralized heat may be more time consuming to set up each day, as heat levels must be calibrated for each individual area, and they can have a high operating cost if they are not used correctly. This type of heating is therefore best suited to large, commercial spaces, which may need to set different temperature levels for each area of the building in order to do business.

Speak to a professional HVAC contractor for more information about the different types of heating systems. Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning has years of experience with installing various types of heating systems in Maryland-area homes and businesses. The company can help home and business owners find the best heating and cooling solutions for their building, needs, and budget and provides free consultations and estimates to potential clients. Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning can be contacted directly at 301-900-5559 or online at https://www.presidentialheatandair.com/. The firm is headquartered at 8000 Cessna Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

