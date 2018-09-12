Concrete Cooling market size was around USD 1.2 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2023.

Overview

Concrete Cooling is required for mass concrete production to keep away the cracks in construction. The energy in concrete is generated by the warmth as the cement cures and hardens (warmth of hydration). Some of the examples are – Ice Concrete cooling (flaked ice is utilized to hydrate and lower temperature of concrete), air cooling system (which blows bloodless air in vapour shape over the concrete surface) and nitrogen cooling (liquid nitrogen is implemented on freshly prepared concrete). Some of these concrete cooling systems are utilized according to end-user needs and demands.

Drivers and Restraints:

The Growth in call for concrete cooling structures from areas with excessive temperatures are projected to power the growth of the market in the near future. The growing popularity of such concrete cooling structures has led to manufacturers designing custom-made systems, keeping client preferences in mind. The businesses in recent time has been tremendously tuned in to the needs of the clients which includes numerous factors such as electricity, durability, and protection.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on Geography, the global concrete market is segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa. The Middle East dominated the Concrete Cooling market in 2018 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing market, due to the result of extremely hot climatic conditions and infrastructure growth possibilities. Infrastructure developments in Middle East range from highways &avenue, big commercial ports & plants, each segment having a heavy requirement with respect to the market.

Ice Systems (Netherlands), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (India) and Focusun Refrigeration Corporation (China), among others. Key players in the market include ConCool LLC (U.S.), KTI-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH (Germany), Fujian Snowman Co., Ltd. (China), North Star Ice Equipment Corporation (U.S.), Coldcrete Inc. (U.S.), LINTEC Germany GmbH (Germany), Icelings (India).

The Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along with this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis of prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

