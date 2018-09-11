Price tip: XZENT’s new 2-DIN infotainers X-422 and X-222

Launched in early summer, the two 2-DIN DAB+ infotainers X-422 and X-222 from multimedia specialist XZENT (http://www.xzent.com/) have now been thoroughly tested by the German Car & HiFi magazine in issue 05/2018. After an in-depth check out in a major test, both these systems were able to put up an all-round convincing performance. “Superb entertainment package at a sensational price”, is the verdict of the critical tech journalists on these new multimedia systems, awarding them the ‘Price tip’ accolade to account for the outstanding price/performance.

WITH OR WITHOUT SAT NAV

With the X-422 and X-222 there are two moniceivers on the test bench that are identical as far as features and design are concerned. The only difference is: With its integrated GPS receiver the X-422 can easily be upgraded to become a fully-fledged naviceiver. For 99 euros you get the navigation package for cars with Europe-wide 3D navigation on a microSD card. And for just under 200 euros there is the motorhome variant, which allows vehicle parameters such as vehicle height and weight to be entered as well as providing an additional camping POI database. “Together with the optional navigation software the XZENT X-422 forms a completely equipped infotainment system at a very attractive price” say the Car & Hifi testers.

SUPERB SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION

But even without the sat nav package comfortable navigation is still possible with either of these XZENT systems – with the aid of a compatible Android smartphone: “This is because the X-222 as well as the X-422 has Easy Connect”, the journalists explain. “With a suitable phone connected to one of the two USB ports at the rear you can mirror smartphone apps on the monitor of the car radio and control them via its touchscreen. This works just as well with the music player or Spotify as with Google Maps or other apps.”

SUPERB ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE

The journalists are also convinced by the versatile media section of the two XZENT infotainers. Beside an FM tuner to receive classic radio programs, the systems are equipped with a DAB+ tuner that scored with the testers for “comfortable station search, Service Following and MOT Slideshow”.

With two USB ports the moniceivers are well equipped for audio and video playback. Then there is the option for comfortable use of the mobile phone in the vehicle: “The devices also work together brilliantly with smartphones using a Bluetooth wireless connection to telephone and hear music.” There is an HDMI interface for the connection of multimedia devices or mobile phones with an HDMI output.

COMFORTABLE OPERATION

Car & HiFi particularly praise the ease of use of both systems, that have a large capacitive 6.5″/16.5 cm touchscreen together with a practical rotary volume control and sensor buttons: “The menus are clearly laid out, the touchscreen reacts promptly, and as a result overall control is smooth and intuitive”, according to the well-respected tech journalists.

In conclusion, the testers attest to the versatile multimedia functions paired with ease of use and trouble-free in-vehicle integration of both systems, awarding them the ‘Price tip’ accolade.