Viscosupplement Market 2025:Key Players Are Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, and LG Life Sciences Limited, Bioventus, Ferring B.V

According to a new research published by Polaris Market Research the Global Viscosupplement Market is anticipated to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025. Based on the assessments circulated by the World Health Organization, the worldwide people of the age of 65 years or more is estimated to ascend from 7% from 2000 to 16% till 2050.

A related outcome of the increase in the elderly population will be an addition in the occurrences of obesity and osteoarthritis. Alongside developing inclination for obtrusive surgeries, worldwide increment in the population has projected to drive the interest for over the coming years.

The market is anticipated to witness a huge development over the forecast period owing to the growing frequency of osteoarthritis, wounds, gingivitis, and ulcers. Developing base of the geriatric patients is a rendering driver of the viscosupplement industry.

Key Findings from the study suggest Asia Pacific had the biggest share in the market of the overall industry and is presumed to keep up its position amid the forecast years. This position is mainly due to the existence of sizeable base of geriatric people, which is more vulnerable to ailments, for example, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid joint inflammation. Additionally, developing interest for negligibly obtrusive techniques is a huge influence adding to the substantial market of Asia Pacific. In 2017, Three injection dominated the market. It was narrowly followed by single injection. The prolonged presence in market justifies its dominance. Owing to the existence of highly neglected medical needs in developing economies, in the Latin America, awareness about the uses of insignificantly intrusive methods, and expanding income, the market is projected to develop at a productive rate over the next few years. Single injection is expected to be the fastest developing product type. This is attributed to decreased clinical visits, lower adverse impacts and related discomfort. The significant business players include Seikagaku Corporation, Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, Zimmer Holdings Inc, Bioventus, Ferring B.V., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., and LG Life Sciences Ltd.

